Colman: AN 85TH BIRTHDAY

In just 3-5 years both Social Security and Medicare will run out of money. This did not happen over night or in the last three years—it has been gone on since 1965—the founding of Medicare. Neither program was adequately financed. Plus, people are living much longer—and the cost of health care has exploded. For instance in 1965, no one had triple bypass surgery. Today it so common, with the cost of just the surgery at over one million dollars. There is not enough payroll tax money to finance that, Altzheimers, cancers and other major diseases. Unless there is real reform, in ten years, or less, these systems go belly up. It is a crisis and has been for many years. This article should be a reminder to the public that government is never the answer.

AN 85TH BIRTHDAY

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 8/14/20

An important birthday occurs on August 14, 2020. What is it?

Do you give up?

On August 14, 2020, Social Security reaches age 85. Signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt on Aug. 14, 1935, Social Security provides individuals over age 65 with monetary benefits. To obtain the benefits, a person has to be over age 65.

For 85 years, Social Security has been extremely popular with Americans.

Now, President Donald Trump has plans to alter the funding of Social Security. If history is any guide, any tampering with Social Security is loaded with political risks. Ask any politician if he or she is open to altering Social Security, the likely answer is a firm “no.”

Currently, Social Security applies only to wage income. Any person earning up to $137,700 in annual wages in 2020 has to pay into Social Security. The current pay rate for a worker is 6.2 percent. The employer has to match the 6.2 percent. On $100,000 in wages per year, the worker has to pay $6,200, and the boss has to match that $6,200.

Rental, dividend, and interest income are exempt from Social Security taxation.

What Trump is proposing is deferral, for an unspecified number of months, of the worker’s contribution to Social Security. Trump has said that the funds deferred will have to be repaid at a later time.

Trump believes that temporarily eliminating the worker’s Social Security contribution would stimulate the American economy.

One defect in the president’s plan is that an unemployed person, a person who has no wage income, would not directly benefit from any deferral of Social Security tax obligations.

Another defect is that Trump has not asked for Congressional approval of his plan.

A third defect is that reducing a worker’s contribution to Social Security depletes the Social Security system of incoming funds. At some future time, Social Security is expected to be insolvent, meaning that any cut in contributions could mean that today’s worker might not receive, at age 65, the amount of money he has been promised.

When Ronald Reagan ran for president in 1980, he was asked if he had any plans to alter Social Security. Reagan, who was age 69 at the time, replied that he, if elected, had no plans to alter a federal program from which he himself benefited.

Social Security is a flat-rate tax on wages. A flat-rate tax bears down more heavily on lower-income people than on higher-income people. Thus, a person earning $60,000 a year in wages pays $3,720 into Social Security. (The boss matches this $3,720.)

A person earning $137,700 in wages a year pays $8,537.40 into Social Security. (Again, the boss has to match this amount.)

If a worker’s Social Security contribution could be converted into cash, the person paying $3,720 in tax might need the $3,720 more than the person paying $8,537.20.

Here is another comparison. Someone earning $800,000 a year in wages pays only $8,537.40 in Social Security because of Social Security’s wage cap of $137,700.

The wage cap has changed over the years. From 1937 to 1950, the wage cap was $3,000. In 1980, the wage cap became $25,900.

Some people argue that eliminating Social Security would give a person an opportunity to earn more money for retirement by investing in the stock market, real estate, or commodities like silver or gold.

The defenders of Social Security argue that any investments to replace Social Security are too risky.

Since its 1935 inception, Social Security has proved to be a very durable program. If Trump wants to tamper with Social Security, he may find himself looking for a new job on Jan. 20, 2021.