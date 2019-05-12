Colman: AN EVIL PLAN FOR NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

By

The Bay Area is now home to a series of unelected governments, taxing agencies that are not elected and rules that kill off the rights of all the individual counties. The Bay Area is on its way to do away with elected government. In the real world this is called “dictatorship”. “ The Casa Compact, sometimes called the Committee to House the Bay Area, is a 15-year plan to build extra housing in the Bay Area. Some of this housing is to be constructed for low-income people. The estimated cost of the Casa Compact, according to MTC officials, is $1.5 billion a year. Critics of the compact say that the cost will be much greater. To finance the compact, there is a plan to increase local sales taxes by one-quarter percentage point. For example, if the sales tax in a given city is 9.5 percent, the new sales tax would be 9.75 percent. A tax increase may only quicken an exodus from the Bay Area. Already, the Bay Area, like the rest of California, has the nation’s highest sales tax, the nation’s highest top bracket for a state income tax (13.3 percent), and the highest or second highest gasoline tax. So far no one has noted that this is ILLEGAL under the State Constitution based on a ballot measure passed in 1950 that says only a local community can approve these housing plans. What does this do to SB 50 as well. It also violates Article 34 of our Constitution. In a dictatorship rules and laws means nothing. Dr. Colman has done a public service by reminding us of the corruption in California. Pass this on, maybe your city would be willing to stand up to the totalitarian bullies.

AN EVIL PLAN FOR NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 5/13/19

An ill-conceived, evil plan to usurp local control in Northern California is progressing.

The plan, called the Casa Compact, is the brainchild of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC). MTC’s headquarters is located in San Francisco.

MTC is responsible for transportation matters in the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area.

The directors of MTC are not directly elected by voters. Instead, MTC directors are picked from a pool of locally elected officials.

The Casa Compact, sometimes called the Committee to House the Bay Area, is a 15-year plan to build extra housing in the Bay Area. Some of this housing is to be constructed for low-income people.

The estimated cost of the Casa Compact, according to MTC officials, is $1.5 billion a year. Critics of the compact say that the cost will be much greater.

To finance the compact, there is a plan to increase local sales taxes by one-quarter percentage point. For example, if the sales tax in a given city is 9.5 percent, the new sales tax would be 9.75 percent.

A tax increase may only quicken an exodus from the Bay Area. Already, the Bay Area, like the rest of California, has the nation’s highest sales tax, the nation’s highest top bracket for a state income tax (13.3 percent), and the highest or second highest gasoline tax.

The state constitution of California prohibits the construction of low-income housing unless local communities vote for low-income housing.

In November 1950, the voters of California passed Proposition 10, which became Article 34 of the state’s constitution.

Article 34 states, “No low rent housing project shall hereafter be developed, constructed, or acquired by any state public body until, a majority of qualified electors of the city, town, or county . . . approve such project by voting in favor of thereof at an election . . .”

Despite Article 34, the State of California has made demands that local communities construct housing for low-income people.

Currently, Bay Area housing is expensive. A house on one acre of land that cost $25,000 in 1960 is now selling for $2.5 million or more.

The California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) has compelled local communities to construct low-income housing.

HCD, in conjunction with other governmental agencies, supports two egregious plans.

One plan is the Housing Element (HE). The purpose of HE is, according to the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG), a requirement that ” . . . every city and county in Califoria adopt a Housing Element . . .” ABAG also said, “The purpose of the Housing Element is to ensure that local governments adequately plan to meet the housing needs of all people with in the community regardless of their income.” ABAG has responsibility for Bay Area land use.

ABAG merged with MTC is 2017.

In addition to HE, there is another plan: the Regional Housing Needs Association (RHNA).

RHNA, according to ABAG, is a ” . . . state-mandated process to identify the total number of housing units (by affordability level) that each jurisdiction must accommodate in its Housing Element. As part of the process, the California Department of Housing and Community Development identifies the total housing need for the San Francisco Bay Area for an eight-year period . . .”

Both HE and RHNA appear to violate Article 34 of California’s constitution. Despite Article 34, the State of California has gone ahead and ordered local communities to adopt HE and RHNA.

At a future time, California’s voters may be asked, in a referendum, to repeal Article 34. On Dec. 3, 2018, a resolution to repeal this article was introduced in the State Senate. In the meantime, Article 34 remains law.

The demands for new housing in California may not be needed. In February 2019, the FM3 company of Oakland conducted a survey of California residents. In the Bay Area, 50 percent of the survey’s respondents said that they were considering leaving the region in the next few years. Residents cited the cost of living, especially housing costs, in the region.

Early in 2019, the San Francisco office of Edelman, a public relations firm, published a study showing that 50 percent of Bay Area residents are planning to exit the region.

In June 2018, the Bay Area Council, a business group, released a survey showing that 46 percent of Bay Area residents are considering making an exodus in the next few years.

In November 2018, Alert, a publication of the Califoria Chamber of Commerce, released a survey in which 75 percent of California residents said they could not enjoy a middle-class lifestyle in the state.

So all these plans for new California housing, including housing for low-income people, may not be needed.

The State of California and regional governmental agencies like MTC are moving too quickly to solve a housing problem that may ultimately disappear.

Government in California is acting autocratically. Some people are calling the state a dictatorship. What may help is having a functioning two-party system. Right now, the Democrats control both the State Senate and the State Assembly by super-majorities. (A super-majority is a majority of two-thirds or more).

Moreover, Democrats control all statewide elective offices (like governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, treasurer, and controller). Both of California’s two U.S. senators are Democrats.

To restore legislative balance, the Califoria Republican Party needs to win some elections. However, people should not bet their life savings that there will be a functioning Republican Party in California in the near future.