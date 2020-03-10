Colman: April 15: America’s Permanent Day of Infamy

By

THE MOST DREADED DAY OF THE YEAR

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 3/11/20

The most dreaded day of the year — April 15 — is nearly a month away.

Paying one’s taxes is such an ordeal that Americans probably will have indigestion, heart attacks, and nightmares as April 15 approaches.

If someone tried to create tax system more complicated than the current U.S. tax system, he might be hanged by his fellow countryman.

Look at all the forms one has to submit when paying taxes. There is a form for income from wages. There are other forms for income from interest and dividends. There are extra forms for business owners.

There are deductions for home-mortgage interest and state and local taxes. There is a depreciation factor for commercial real estate.

If a taxpayer overpays, he may never get a refund. If he underpays, there will be a penalty and interest due.

The time has come to reform the tax system.

A good solution would be to send the tax authorities a form that is the size of a postcard.

Why not try this?: Assess everyone a 10 percent tax on income. There would be no deductions and no exemptions.

If a taxpayer earned $100,000 in total annual income, he would owe $10,000 — ten percent of $100,000.

Special interests lobby elected officials to get tax breaks. Why not have a chief executive (like a president or a governor) push legislators to enact a flat-rate tax?

Changing to a flat-rate tax would not be easy. The next best thing would be to try to impose a limit on taxation and a limit on government spending.

The federal government has too many departments. Does the federal government really need a Department of Education, a Department of Housing and Urban Development, a Department of Transportation, and a Department of Homeland Security?

When Richard Nixon was president, he tried to consolidate cabinet departments. Nixon got nowhere. One should ask: Does the federal government need both a Department of Commerce and a Department of Labor?

When Dwight Eisenhower became president in 1953, there were less than 12 cabinet departments. Today, there are almost twice as many such departments.

When George Washington was president, there were four cabinet offices: the Department of State; the Department of War (now the Department of Defense); the Treasury Department; and the Department of Justice. Ideally, America should go back to the four departments that President Washington had.

For 2020, the annual U.S. budget will be $4.8 trillion. That budget has a deficit of $1 trillion a year.

In 1957, President Eisenhower proposed a budget of $87 billion. Eisenhower was criticized for excessive spending. One of his critics was the president’s brother, Arthur Eisenhower.

When the president was asked to respond to his brother’s comments, the president said that his brother had been criticizing the president since the president was five years old.

How does the current $4.8 trillion budget compare with 1957’s $87 billion? The 2020 budget is 55 times the 1987 budget.

Look at these figures another way. If a person were earning $10,000 a year in 1957, a decent amount then, that person would need an income of $550,000 a year to maintain parity with the growth of the federal spending.

Americans are being taxed out of house and home.

Government has become so big and so intrusive, that, many Americans have little or no savings and plenty of debt.

Currently, the federal government is deeply in debt. That debt is $23 trillion. In 1981, only 39 years ago, the debt was $1 trillion.

In recent years, we Americans have heard comments about the “deep state,” a reference of the millions of people working in the federal bureaucracy.

America does not need a deep state.

To pay your 2019 income tax by April 15, 2020, the best advice is to hire a tax-preparer.

In the meantime, don’t forget to be ready for that dreaded day: April 15.