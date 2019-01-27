Colman: BIG, AUTHORITARIAN GOVERNMENT COMES TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

By

Note the formation of the “Casa Compact” an unelected body that few know exist, to control housing in the Bay Area. Who needs elected officials, honest elections and the people to vote—you have a Venezuela style operation in the Bay Area. “ The Casa Compact, also known as the Committee to House the Bay Area, has been approved by the MTC (Metropolitan Transportation Commission) and ABAG (Association of Bay Area Governments.) “Casa” is the Spanish word for “house.” MTC is supposed to be involved with Bay Area transportation matters. ABAG handles issues of Bay Area land use. On July 1, 2017, MTC and ABAG merged but on some matters still operate separately. The directors of MTC and ABAG are not directly elected by voters. The directors come from a pool of locally elected officials. Elected officials? The voters never elected them to be the dictators of housing—to use eminent domain, force cities to build what the people do not want—and use tax dollars to force the communities into destroying the nature of these communities. Shame on the voters for allowing this. How do you stop it? You find the folks on this secret body and defeat them for local office, on the basis they are abusing their powers.

BIG, AUTHORITARIAN GOVERNMENT COMES TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views 1/28/19



Changes — perhaps big changes — could be coming to local communities in Northern California.

These changes could affect school quality, the ability to fight fires, and public safety.

These changes could be coming to all parts of California if politicians in favor of big government get their way.

Currently, in the California State Legislature, there is Senate Bill 50. If enacted, this bill would give the State of California power to construct housing, regardless of local community ordinances, within one-quarter mile of a frequently-used bus stop or one-half mile of a train station.

Regional governmental entities in the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area are about to embark on the Casa Compact, a 15-year emergency package to confront a shortage of affordable housing.

The Casa Compact, also known as the Committee to House the Bay Area, has been approved by the MTC (Metropolitan Transportation Commission) and ABAG (Association of Bay Area Governments.) “Casa” is the Spanish word for “house.”

MTC is supposed to be involved with Bay Area transportation matters. ABAG handles issues of Bay Area land use. On July 1, 2017, MTC and ABAG merged but on some matters still operate separately.

The directors of MTC and ABAG are not directly elected by voters. The directors come from a pool of locally elected officials.

On Dec. 19, 2018, MTC voted to authorize a steering committee to sign on to the Casa Compact. According to an MTC press release dated Dec. 20, 2018, the Casa Compact is “. . . designed to help solve the Bay Area’s longstanding housing-affordability problem by encouraging the production of more housing for people at all income levels, preserving affordable housing that already exists and protecting current residents from displacement in rapidly changing neighborhoods.”

Some of the Casa Compacts provisions include, according to the MTC press release,

“removal of regulatory barriers to additional dwelling units.”

“minimum zoning near transit.”

“unlock public land for affordable housing.”

“raise $1.5 billion from a range of sources of sources to fund implementation of the CASA compact.”

The press release quotes a CASA official, Leslye Corsiglia, the head of a San Jose-based housing organization, as saying, “Affordable housing for lower-income residents is only part of the puzzle. We need to find ways to include more housing at all income levels in every neighborhood, in every city, in every county.”

On Jan. 17, 2019, the ABAG Executive Board voted 21 to 9 to sign the Casa Compact.

If the Casa Compact takes effect, local communities would lose control over such matters as building heights, dwelling density (dwelling units per acre). and zoning. When a community loses control of its zoning, a car wash or a fire house could be placed anywhere in the community.

Discrimination in the sale, rental, or financing of housing was banned under the federal Fair Housing Act of 1968. Yet, the act does not prevent people from living in such neighborhoods as a Chinatown, Japantown, Koreatown, or other ethnically-based community.

However, the Casa Compact would permit social engineering, in which governmental edicts will determine who lives where.

The Casa Compact might raise the sales tax in the Bay Area by one-quarter percentage point. A local community with an 8.75 percent sales tax might find that the sales tax could go to 9.0 percent. The sales tax is regressive, meaning that the tax bears down more heavily on lower-income people than higher-income people.

On Jan. 7, 2018, www.CaliforniaCityNews.org reported that in December 2018, “. . . Minneapolis became the first city in the nation to ban single-family zoning. Faced with a pressing affordable housing crisis and growing racial disparities, the city will now allow up to three housing units (duplexes and triplexes) to be built anywhere in the city. The new rules also eliminate mandatory parking requirements.” Is California about to become the next Minneapolis?

To support local control over California housing, a group called Livable California was formed in early 2018. According to the organization’s website, Livable California supports ” . . .local strategies for communities to meet all housing needs.” The organization states that it opposes ” . . . state overreach and big money influence.”

The Bay Area’s housing shortage might disappear without any government involvement. In June 2018 survey released by the Bay Area Council, a business group, 46 percent of Bay Area residents are considering leaving the region in the next few years. Other surveys show similar results. To expedite an exodus from the Bay Area, government could increase taxes and regulations, forcing more people to leave.

To many people, government control is the solution to social problems. However, government control might also be a threat to individual liberties, especially in the governance of housing in local communities.