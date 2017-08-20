Colman: BIG GOVERNMENT AND MONEY

By

Government using contracts, grants, studies and consultant fees in order to BUY political support. Do you really think that if a professor did not think a crazy idea for a study (Why fat girls can’t get dates or Why San Fran prostitutes use drugs) would they put aside reason, common sense and decency to promote big government, more taxes and racist policies on campus and in the country? “In America, welfare programs like Social Security, Medicare, and Obamacare sound beneficial until the bill comes due. No one has a formula for figuring out what to do when the bill cannot be paid. Suppose a person had $1 million dollars in 1970. He (or she) would have been considered well off. Today, that $1 million would be worth $150,000 — not enough to buy an American home. Government is theft—either by policy, taxes or regulation. Anyway you look at it—it is the people vs. government and in the U.S. the government is a clear winner.

BIG GOVERNMENT AND MONEY

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 8/21/17



What do Thomas Jefferson, Milton Friedman, and Ronald Reagan have in common? Answer: they all feared Big Government.

Big Government wants to take away your personal freedom. Big Government especially wants to take away your money.

China is no different. Run as a dictatorship, China announced on Aug. 18, 2017, that it wants to curb the outflow of money from inside the country. Specifically, according The Wall Street Journal (Aug. 18, 2017), China wants to “restrict overseas investment in such sectors such as property, hotels, cinema, entertainment and sports teams . . ”

Why can’t individuals decide where to put their money? However, the Chinese government believes it knows best about handling a person’s money.

And China is not alone. The United States has — and has had for many years — similar ideas about controlling a person’s money.

In America, welfare programs like Social Security, Medicare, and Obamacare sound beneficial until the bill comes due. No one has a formula for figuring out what to do when the bill cannot be paid.

Suppose a person had $1 million dollars in 1970. He (or she) would have been considered well off. Today, that $1 million would be worth $150,000 — not enough to buy an American home.

Suppose that same person had bought gold in 1970. In 1970, the American government controlled the price and ownership gold. There were some exceptions. Gold, for example, could be used in dentistry or in the manufacture of jewelry.

The ban on the ownership of gold was imposed in 1933 during the administration of Franklin Roosevelt.

In 1975, Congress passed legislation allowing Americans to own gold.

Today, the price of gold is $1,300 an ounce. That person in 1970 who had $1 million would, at today’s gold price, have $37 million.

The American dollar, once so vaunted as to be invincible, is declining with every passing moment.

The solution to Big Government’s desire to control a country’s money is to have competition, especially currency competition.

Suppose a shopper goes into Store X to buy a carton of orange juice. The price may be $2.50. A few weeks later, the price may be $3.00. Then, a few months later, the price may have reached $5.00. The grocer has a policy: All purchases must be in American dollars.

But suppose the shopper went to Store Y. Store Y has a policy of accepting dollars or gold coins. While the price in dollars may be going up, the price in terms of gold may be the same or even lower. (Of course, the reverse could happen but rarely does. Can anyone remember when the price of orange juice, except during a sale, went down?)

While gold can fluctuate in price, the trend over the last four decades is for gold prices, with respect to the dollar, to rise.

The American people, as do the Chinese people, deserve much better treatment from their respective governments. No one, anywhere, should have to be subject to government control over money.

Government can close banks, limit how much money a person can take out of a bank, or limit the amount of money that can be taken outside a given country’s borders. Such actions are called currency controls.

Nations that have imposed currency controls are Greece and France.

Instead of gold, some people may prefer Bitcoins, a non-governmental currency. Other currency options are euros, Japanese yen, and British pounds.

Government control over money is a form of coercion. Let individuals decide how to handle their money. Big Government needs to get out of the way.

What do Thomas Jefferson, Milton Friedman, and Ronald Reagan have in common? Answer: they all feared Big Government.

Big Government wants to take away your personal freedom. Big Government especially wants to take away your money.

China is no different. Run as a dictatorship, China announced on Aug. 18, 2017, that it wants to curb the outflow of money from inside the country. Specifically, according The Wall Street Journal (Aug. 18, 2017), China wants to “restrict overseas investment in such sectors such as property, hotels, cinema, entertainment and sports teams . . ”

Why can’t individuals decide where to put their money? However, the Chinese government believes it knows best about handling a person’s money.

And China is not alone. The United States has — and has had for many years — similar ideas about controlling a person’s money.

In America, welfare programs like Social Security, Medicare, and Obamacare sound beneficial until the bill comes due. No one has a formula for figuring out what to do when the bill cannot be paid.

Suppose a person had $1 million dollars in 1970. He (or she) would have been considered well off. Today, that $1 million would be worth $150,000 — not enough to buy an American home.

Suppose that same person had bought gold in 1970. In 1970, the American government controlled the price and ownership gold. There were some exceptions. Gold, for example, could be used in dentistry or in the manufacture of jewelry.

The ban on the ownership of gold was imposed in 1933 during the administration of Franklin Roosevelt.

In 1975, Congress passed legislation allowing Americans to own gold.

Today, the price of gold is $1,300 an ounce. That person in 1970 who had $1 million would, at today’s gold price, have $37 million.

The American dollar, once so vaunted as to be invincible, is declining with every passing moment.

The solution to Big Government’s desire to control a country’s money is to have competition, especially currency competition.

Suppose a shopper goes into Store X to buy a carton of orange juice. The price may be $2.50. A few weeks later, the price may be $3.00. Then, a few months later, the price may have reached $5.00. The grocer has a policy: All purchases must be in American dollars.

But suppose the shopper went to Store Y. Store Y has a policy of accepting dollars or gold coins. While the price in dollars may be going up, the price in terms of gold may be the same or even lower. (Of course, the reverse could happen but rarely does. Can anyone remember when the price of orange juice, except during a sale, went down?)

While gold can fluctuate in price, the trend over the last four decades is for gold prices, with respect to the dollar, to rise.

The American people, as do the Chinese people, deserve much better treatment from their respective governments. No one, anywhere, should have to be subject to government control over money.

Government can close banks, limit how much money a person can take out of a bank, or limit the amount of money that can be taken outside a given country’s borders. Such actions are called currency controls.

Nations that have imposed currency controls are Greece and France.

Instead of gold, some people may prefer Bitcoins, a non-governmental currency. Other currency options are euros, Japanese yen, and British pounds.

Government control over money is a form of coercion. Let individuals decide how to handle their money. Big Government needs to get out of the way.