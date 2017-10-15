Colman: BIG GOVERNMENT IS DESTROYING AMERICA

By

BIG GOVERNMENT IS DESTROYING AMERICA

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views, 11/16/17



When did Big Government in America begin? Was it during the Civil War (1861-65), Franklin Roosevelt’s presidency (1933-45), or some other era?

No one can be sure when Big Government and its close cousin — the Welfare State — actually began.

However, the probable beginning was 1913.

What happened in 1913? Three major developments took place. (1) The Federal Reserve (a national bank) was established. (2) U.S. senators were elected directly by a state’s voters. Before then, state legislatures selected a given state’s senators. (3) The federal income tax was introduced. All of these developments took place during the administration of Woodrow Wilson, a Democrat.

The next big burst of activity came during the Great Depression when millions of people were out of work and, on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 89 percent of its value from 1929-33.

On March 4, 1933, Franklin Roosevelt, another Democrat, was inaugurated for the first of four consecutive terms as president. In his first term, all sorts of jobs and welfare programs were enacted. There was the Works Progress Administration (WPA), the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), and many other government programs.

In August 1935, Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act, which took money from working people and gave it to elderly folks. Initially, Social Security took one percent of a worker’s pay. The worker’s boss contributed another one percent. After wages reached $3,000 a year, contributions to Social Security ceased.

Today, the worker pays 6.2 percent of his wages to Social Security. The boss contributes another 6.2 percent. After wages reach $127,200, no more contributions to Social Security are required. (Social Security does not apply to such non-wage income as rent, dividends, or the sale of an asset (capital gains).

A generation later, in 1965, President Lyndon Johnson, also a Democrat, gave America Medicare, a health-benefits program for Americans over age 65. Johnson established two new cabinet agencies: the Department Housing and Urban Affairs (HUD) and the Department of Transportation (DOT). There was also the war on poverty, aid to urban areas (the Model Cities program), aid to low-income people, and money for education. There was also the cost of the Vietnam War.

The presidency of Richard Nixon (1969 to 1974) continued the trend of Big Government. Nixon was a Republican. During the Nixon years, the Environmental Protection Agency was established.

The final burst of Big Government came under President Barack Obama, a Democrat. Obama, in 2010, signed the Affordable Care Act, which provides health benefits to all Americans.

So what did Big Government achieve?

The complete answer is not known. But one thing is apparent.

The national debt has soared. In 1837, there was no national debt when President Andrew Jackson left office. By 1981, 144 years later, the debt reached $1 trillion. In 2017, (36 years after 1981) the national debt reached $20 trillion.

How does a nation handle so much debt?

There are basically two ways: First, borrow enough money to pay the lenders. Usually, debt is handled by selling what are called U.S. Treasuries (often called Treasury bills, notes, and bonds). A borrower gives the government money, and, at a later time, the government pays the money back with interest.

Second, induce inflation so that borrowed money is paid back in cheaper dollars. For example, suppose someone lent the U.S. Government $100 in 1970, and the money was to be paid back in 2015. In 2015, the lender might have received his $100 (plus interest), but the $100 of 1970 money would be worth only $15.

Debt is destroying the national financial system. Inflation keeps eating away at the value of the American dollar. If inflation becomes severe enough, people will want something other than dollars. They might want British pounds, Japanese yen, or euros. The trouble is that these other currencies also tend to lose value.

A better solution might be to hold gold. In 1970, the value of gold was $35 an ounce. Today, gold has a value of $1,300 an ounce. Thus, a $100 bill in 1970, instead of being worth about $15 today, would, in terms of gold, be worth $3,700. (There is one point to note: From 1933 to 1975, Americans were prohibited from owning gold.)

Expressed another way, $10,000 in 1970 would be, in terms of gold, have a value of $370,000 today.

Government-created money, often called fiat money, tends to lose its value. There may be a day, perhaps not far off, when a merchant might prefer to be paid in gold, not dollars. Moreover, new currencies such as the Bitcoin, a computer-related form of money, might be a replacement for fiat money.

In conclusion, 104 years of Big Government have left America broke. Watch for an economic collapse if something is not done — and done soon — about the national debt and Big Government.