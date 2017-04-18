Colman: BIG GOVERNMENT IS KILLING AMERICA

By

To save himself in 1996, President Bill Clinton declared the era of big government over. Like his public sex life, he lied. Just as Hillary could not tell the truth Bill Clinton never ended big government—he just made government less transparent. Regulations instead of bills pass by Congress, automatic inflators in bills and regulations. Allowing government agency to pass rules, not Congress—so no one was responsible for the laws that restrained your freedom and future. “But too much government after Eisenhower’s two terms led to polarization between those wanting limited government and those wanting even more government. Today, we have the war on cars, inflation, gigantic welfare systems, government control over pay (the minimum wage), massive environmental regulations, and rules making commerce difficult or impossible. We are living in a socialist, crony-capitalist nation. The United States has to act now to let individualism and personal liberty survive.” Watch as President Trump and his agencies repeal and NOT replace job and economy killing regulations. Note the Congressional Democrats supporting the death of jobs, not the growth of families. It has been around 90 days since Trump took office. Tens of billions have been saved just by the repeal of regulations. Tens of thousands of jobs have been created by the actions of President Trump—in the coal industry and pipelines that America needs. These are huge successes for all American—whether Schumer and Pelosi like it or not.



BIG GOVERNMENT IS KILLING AMERICA

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views, 4/19/17



Big Government continues to swallow — and destroy — America.



A major turning point may have been the 1964 election, which ushered in Big Government (the Great Society) to a level not seen before.

Beginning in 1965, there was Medicare, the War on Poverty, Model Cities, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, aid to education, and much more.

Add the War in Vietnam, which began to escalate sharply in 1965, to the Great Society, and America’s economic collapse begins.

Today, we have Social Security, Medicare, ObamaCare, a $20 trillion national debt, and confiscatory taxes.

America is bankrupt.

During the sleepy Dwight Eisenhower presidential years (1953-1961), there was no talk of an American economic collapse. Had America continued with Eisenhower’s policies for another 60 years, inflation would have stayed low, the middle class would have survived, and American politics would have remained somewhat centrist. Eisenhower ended the Korean War, and the United States had peace until he left office in 1961.

But too much government after Eisenhower’s two terms led to polarization between those wanting limited government and those wanting even more government.

Today, we have the war on cars, inflation, gigantic welfare systems, government control over pay (the minimum wage), massive environmental regulations, and rules making commerce difficult or impossible.

We are living in a socialist, crony-capitalist nation.

The United States has to act now to let individualism and personal liberty survive.

Neither Donald Trump nor Hillary Clinton, in 2016, addressed the issue of overweening, overpowering government.

Gold is now selling for about $1290 an ounce. What will be the price of gold in two years?

The next step is likely to be a speculative attack on the American dollar. Since World War II, there have been several severe speculative attacks on the British pound.

Is America going to be the Great Britain of the 21st century?