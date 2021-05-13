Colman: BLACKMAIL

By

Liz Cheney is threatening to yell and scream about President Trump, till she loses her congressional seat next year. In fact, outside of her father and 100 corporate/government official “Republicans”, no one cares. In fact, of the 100 GOP’ers, like Miles Taylor who spied on the Trump Administration, NONE voted for Trump-=-=most openly endorsed Biden. If Mike Madrid, John Weaver and the other Lincoln Project grifters, along with this bunch of haters, were to leave the GOP, no one would notice or care—except for CNN and MSNBC. Liz Cheney over played her hand. Now she has isolated herself—the media does not trust her, she is a Cheney. The GOP no longer trusts her—since she tried to extort and blackmail Trump and the House GOP. It is time to let her get her not job—as a contributor to CNN, so she will disappear.

BLACKMAIL

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views,, 5/14/21

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) is in a strong position to blackmail the Republican Party.

Cheney, who was ousted from her House of Representatives Republican leadership position on May 12, 2021, should form a third party. The party can be called the Conservative Party.

In recent months, Cheney has opposed former president Donald Trump for comments that he has made. Trump alleged that he won the 2020 presidential election. Cheney has also criticized Trump for playing a key role in fomenting the Jan. 6, 2021, riots in which demonstrators desecrated the U.S. Capitol Building.

By forming a third party, Cheney can claim the mantle of restoring the Republican Party to truly conservative principles.

Conservative principles advocate the rule of law, a balanced federal budget, no inflation, lower taxes, opposition to the demands of public-employee unions, and a strong military defense.

An example of a conservative leader is former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

By forming a third party, Cheney can bring great harm to the traditional Republican Party. Cheney, in 2024, could run for president, splitting the Republican vote and assuring that a Democrat is elected as the next president.

Cheney could also influence the 2022 mid-term elections. Currently, the U.S. Senate is evenly split. There are 50 Republican senators and 50 Democratic senators. (The Democrats control the Senate because Vice President Kamala Harris (D-CA), cast, as the president of the Senate, the deciding vote in an evenly split Senate. Thus, Harris’ tie-breaking vote led to Democratic control of the Senate.)

In the House of Representatives, the Democrats, by a slim margin, control the chamber.

If Cheney were to form a third party, the Democrats might be able, in 2022, to continue their control of both the Senate and the House.

Chaney is not some sort of liberal. In recent years, she supported Trump 93 percent of the time on House votes.

Perhaps the Republican Party, at the federal level, needs to be challenged. Elected Republican officials, such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) frequently says that he is opposed to legislation supported by President Joseph Biden. Yet, McConnell, has repeatedly refused to offer Republican alternatives to Biden’s proposals. Former Republican National Committee chairman, Michael Steele, has, in recent months argued that Republican lawmakers have failed to present alternatives to Biden’s agenda.

Liz Cheney is angry about the way House Republicans have treated her. She might want to quote a famous line in British drama: “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.”