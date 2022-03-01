Colman: BLOOD IN THE STREETS

By

BLOOD IN THE STREETS

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 3/2/22

“When there’s blood in the streets, it’s time to buy.”

That’s what Baron Nathan Rothschild of the famous European banking family allegedly said, in 1815, about stocks.

Currently, there’s blood in the streets of Ukraine, but stocks are tumbling. During February 2022, the S&P 500 stock index lost value. According to The Wall Street Journal (March 1, 2022, print edition), “The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have lost 8.2% and 12% respectively over the past two months, each posting their worst such stretch since March 2020.”

With the Russian military bearing down heavily on Ukraine, stock market losses could go even higher. Currently, the United States is experiencing the worst inflation in 40 years. From January 2021 to January 2022, inflation, according to federal government statistics, rose 7.5%.

During the last 12 months, prices for gasoline, food, and home heating oil have risen dramatically. Instead of raising interest rates to curb consumer spending on houses, cars, and food, the Federal Reserve has done nothing to slow inflation.

Economic statistics from 1960 to 2020 show that when the Federal Reserve prints too much money, consumer prices rise in tandem.

Inflation is a form of taxation –- taxation without legislation. With a tax increase, a society might get a new highway or a new hospital. With inflation, society gets nothing. Inflation bears down heavily on low-income people and retired people living on fixed incomes.

Whatever is happening in Ukraine, the American government must give top priority to halt the egregious rise in prices.

The Federal Reserve should immediately begin raising interest rates to stop inflation. In many parts of California, regular gasoline now costs more than $6 a gallon.

There is no guarantee that there will be a continuation of rising stock prices as occurred from 2019 to 2021.

And there is no guarantee that blood in the streets will boost stock prices.