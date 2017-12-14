Colman: CALIFORNIA: A COMMUNIST MECCA

By

CALIFORNIA: A COMMUNIST MECCA

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views, 12/15/17



California used to be a great place to live. There was economic opportunity. The climate was salubrious. Jobs were plentiful. One could drive to the beach, see the redwoods, visit Big Sur, or go skiing.

While all of these activities are still possible, the thrill is gone.

Simply put, California has become a Communist Mecca.

For most people, housing is unaffordable, the freeways are jammed, droughts plague the water supply, and taxes consume too much income.

California’s public schools are dreadful in most places and fees at the University of California are much too high. Fifty years ago, a year’s tuition at the University of California was $180. Today, the fees are around $12,000 a year. The fees do not include room, board, books, and other university-related expenses.

In terms of taxes, California has the nation’s highest sales tax, the nation’s highest gasoline tax, and nation’s highest top bracket (13.3 percent) for the personal income tax.

Ominously, the State of California has usurped control over local communities. The state, not the local community, controls such land-use decisions as building heights, housing density (houses per acre), and zoning.

Unelected boards make decisions about transportation and housing. In the San Francisco Bay Area, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) and the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) mandate policies that can bring about high-rise, high-density housing (often called stack-and-pack housing).

In September 2014, MTC and another regional bureaucracy demanded that firms in the nine-county Bay Area pay for the commuting expenses of workers who use public transportation. The rule applies to firms with 50 or more full-time employees. Such firms have to hire a Community Benefits Coordinator to keep track of employees’ expenses for public transportation.

In 2016, the San Francisco Bay Area Restoration Commission put a measure on Bay Area ballots asking each homeowner whether or not to support an annual fee to preserve San Francisco Bay. The measure passed.

Three Bay Area counties — San Francisco, Alameda, and Contra Costa — in November 2016 voted to approve Measure RR, a $3.5 billion bond for the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system. In April, June, October, and November 2017, serious crimes involving theft and bodily harm took place on BART. In the April incident, 40 to 60 marauding youths robbed passengers at the Coliseum BART station in Oakland. In the October incident, two passengers were stabbed at the Lafayette station.

Homes are expensive in coastal California. Prices of $2 million (or more) per house are common. If the tax plan being considered in Congress and supported by President Donald Trump becomes law, the deductions for mortgage interest and state-local taxes will be reduced or eliminated. These deductions apply to people who itemize their federal tax returns.

Under current law, the mortgage interest on a home loan of up to $1 million is tax deductible. For a $1 million, 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of 4 percent, the owner can deduct, for the first 10 years of the loan $40,000 a year. If the home has annual property taxes of $20,000, that amount of money is also tax deductible. Thus, a home owner earning $100,000 a year, can deduct $60,000 from his tax liability ($40,000 for mortgage interest and another $20,000 for property taxes), leaving him with $40,000 of taxable income.

Under Republican-Trump plan, the $60,000 of deductions might go down to zero, leaving the homeowner with $100,000 — not $60,000 — of taxable income.

If the owner of a $2 million home wants to sell, the prospective buyer may demand a lower selling price because the buyer will have much higher tax obligations.

At this time, no one knows what kind of tax plan will ultimately emerge from Congress and the president.

California has very powerful public-employee unions. These unions have pension plans that are not completely funded by the state. Estimates vary, but California is believed to have between $500 billion and $1 trillion in unfunded pension liabilities.

California is an expensive place in which to live. The high costs make the state uncompetitive with other states and other countries.

If these high costs continue, one can expect a mass exodus of people from California. In fact, that exodus already may have begun. In 2012, California’s voters passed Proposition 30, which raised the state’s sales and income tax. In the wake of Proposition 30, 300,000 people left California, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

One of Karl Marx’s slogans is: “From each according to his ability, to each according to his need.” Redistribution of wealth was one of Marx’s goals.

California is currently redistributing wealth. California is requiring its cities to build housing for low-income people. The program is called the Housing Element, which is administered by the California Department of Housing and Community Development. The Housing Element requires cities that are already full to construct special low-cost housing. Local communities must comply with Housing Element rules.

It’s a shame that big, Communist-style government ruined California. Perhaps in the future the state’s overregulation and excessive taxation will stop. Otherwise, there may be no one left to live in and pay for the Golden State’s extravagance.

California’s climate is still great, but it is great enough for people to want to live in a Communist Mecca?