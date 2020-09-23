Colman: CALIFORNIA: A FAILED STATE

By

CALIFORNIA: A FAILED STATE

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 9/23/20

California, with 39.5 million people, is becoming a failed state.

By contrast, the entire country of Canada has 37.6 million people.

California’s problems go beyond the state’s wildfires, mudslides, earthquakes, and other natural disasters.

The main problem is that Californians are taxed so heavily that businesses and jobs are disappearing. Even without the coronavirus problem, California has been heading for a financial collapse for over 20 years.

One of the state’s biggest problems is pension plans for the state’s public employees. Estimates differ, but California has between $250 billion and $1 trillion in unfunded pension liabilities for public employees.

The latest assault on California’s fiscal integrity is Proposition 15, which will appear on the November 2020 ballot. Proposition 15 makes raising property taxes on commercial real estate easier. If Proposition 15 passes, businesses renting space from commercial realtors may find huge jumps in rent. When rent goes up, a business has several options: raise prices; cut payrolls; relocate to another state or nation; or close down.

Contra Costa County, about 30 miles east of San Francisco, provides an example of what is wrong in California.

In the November 2020 election, Measure X on the November 2020 ballot will increase Contra Costa County’s sales-tax rate from 8.25 percent to 8.75 percent.

But there is more bad news. In two cities in the Contra Costa County, Concord and Orinda, there are ballot measures to increase the respective city-wide sales taxes. Concord currently has a local sales tax of 8.75 percent. If Concord’s Measure V passes in November, the local sales tax will go to 9.25 percent.

Orinda has Measure R on the ballot. Orinda’s current local sales tax is 8.75 percent. If Measure R passes, Orinda’s sales tax will jump to 9.25 percent.

In both Concord and Orinda, attempts to contact each city’s respective mayor has been met with silence. Why are elected officials — all of whom are public servants — unable to respond to inquiries about tax increases? Are politicians afraid of their constituents?

The possible sales-tax increases in Concord and Orinda do not include the possible county-wide effect if Measure X passes. Under Measure X, Concord and Orinda respectively will have sales-tax rates of 9.75 percent.

The sales-tax rates in such counties as Contra Costa can become lower or avoided altogether by shopping online. There are an estimated 10,000 sales-tax jurisdictions in the United States. Certain online merchants charge lower sales taxes. Moreover, certain online firms do not charge — or say they do not charge — California sales taxes.

In July 2020, California had an unemployment rate of 13.3 percent. In January 2020, the state’s unemployment rate was 3.9 percent.

According to the website Worldometer, California, between mid-March 2020 and September 22, 2020, experienced 790,000 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by a coronavirus infection. During the same interval, 15,000 Californians died of COVID-19.

According to government figures, 20 percent of Californians live in poverty. Another 20 percent are close to the poverty level. Are high rates of taxation associated with such high levels of poverty?

When unemployment levels are high and when the possibility of contracting the COVID-19 disease exists, tax increases in Califoria are intolerable and should be voted down.