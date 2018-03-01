Colman: CALIFORNIA IS TOO CROWDED

By

In 1975 the then new Governor of California, Jerry Brown said the problem with California is that it is too large—we need to depopulate. His slogan was “Small is beautiful”. Now a generation later, he is still governor and he is seeing his dream come try. We have the highest taxes in the nation, the highest cost of living, and the highest water, gas and energy prices. Every policy of government is meant to force the middle class to flee and he is winning. “California could do nothing at all, letting the market work. When there are too many burdens on people, residents will leave, looking for jobs and shelter elsewhere. Already, there is evidence that more Californians are emigrating to Arizona, Utah, and North Carolina than are immigrating from those states to the Golden State. Does anyone believe that Amazon.com will put its planned second headquarters in California? Another plan would involve increasing taxes and regulations on both California individuals and businesses. While such moves would be unpopular, they could force Californians to relocate.” The demographics sf California are changing rapidly—thanks to the protection of illegal aliens, we have become a magnet for those who abuse our laws—and taxes, along with government policies, creating a climate of fear, so folks are leaving.” Important note—Canada has 36 million people, California 39 million. That explains why Brown considers California a nation, not a State and why he calls himself President, not Governor—and can nullify U.S. law, since he no longer believes we are part of the Union.



CALIFORNIA IS TOO CROWDED

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views, 3/2/18



There are too many people in California.

The state is starting to resemble Calcutta (Kolkata), India.

California, at least most of it, should not even be inhabited. There are too many earthquakes, droughts, wildfires, floods, and mudslides. Housing is too expensive. Taxes are much too high. Hugh traffic jams exist in every metropolitan area.

With 39.25 million people, California, the most populous state, has a population greater than all of Canada, which has 36.29 million people.

So what should California do?

California could do nothing at all, letting the market work. When there are too many burdens on people, residents will leave, looking for jobs and shelter elsewhere. Already, there is evidence that more Californians are emigrating to Arizona, Utah, and North Carolina than are immigrating from those states to the Golden State.

Does anyone believe that Amazon.com will put its planned second headquarters in California?

Another plan would involve increasing taxes and regulations on both California individuals and businesses. While such moves would be unpopular, they could force Californians to relocate.

A somewhat different approach would be to pay California residents to leave the state and not ever come back. This approach might be unconstitutional, but suppose each California resident would not have to pay any state income tax if he promised to leave. To make emigrating more enticing, the state could offer each person who left a financial incentive (like $150,000 or a down payment on a new home in another state).

Another plan would be to cut off any state-government benefits to any able-bodied person unwilling to work and is under the age of 65. Children under age 18, and if not pursuing a university degree, would be exempt.

Some other plans are cruel. People of any race who do not speak fluent English or are not citizens of the United State could be put in special relocation centers (concentration camps). This idea sounds similar to what Nazi Germany did to Jews and gypsies. This plan is not consistent with living in a free society. However, there is an ugly precedent. During World War II the federal government interned Japanese-Americans and other people of Japanese ancestry. If internment occurred today (in 2018), one could imagine the depth and ferocity of news-media coverage.

Phillip Roth’s novel, “The Plot against America,” imagines that in 1940 Charles Lindbergh, the famous aviator (and a Nazi sympathizer), defeats incumbent Franklin Roosevelt and is elected president of the United States. In the book, Lindbergh orders American Jews to move to Kentucky. The novel ends happily when, in 1944, Franklin Roosevelt is re-elected to the presidency. But Roosevelt, not in some novel, but as president, ordered, under Executive Order 9066 (in February 1942), the internment of the Japanese living in America.

If people leave California, they should do so as free Americans. There is no need for government edict.