Colman: CALIFORNIA: THE NEWEST BANANA REPUBLIC?

CALIFORNIA: THE NEWEST BANANA REPUBLIC?

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views, 7/3/19 For decades, Americans have been reading about Banana Republics. These republics, many of which are really dictatorships, are generally located in Latin America.

A Banana Republic is often associated with massive inflation, a bankrupt national treasury, and the overthrow — often violent — of the government.

Not all Banana Republics are associated with bananas.

Examples of unstable Latin American nations that, since the 1940’s (and perhaps earlier), are: Argentina; Brazil; Venezuela; Columbia; Panama; Cuba; and most other nations in the region.

Perhaps the list of financially troubled nations should add a new member: the United States of America.

In any discussion of financial stability, Weimer, Germany, must be mentioned.

Right after World War I, the winners of the conflict imposed reparations (bills) on defeated Germany. A new German republic was set up in Weimar, a city in central Germany. The previous capital was Berlin. The Weimar Republic went from 1919 to 1933.

Between 1918, when World War I officially ended, to 1923, hyperinflation struck Germany. What cost one German mark in 1918 cost one trillion German m

In 1923, Adolf Hitler and his Nazi thugs tried to overthrow the government of Bavaria. The coup, called the Beer Hall Putsch, was unsuccessful. Hitler went to jail. Later, he was released. In 1933, Hitler became chancellor of all of Germany.

The question has to be asked: Is the United States showing a resemblance to a Banana Republic or to Weimer, Germany?

Look at the purchasing power of the American dollar. The 1970 dollar is now worth 15 cents.

In 1837, the U.S. had no national debt. By 1981, the debt reached $1 trillion. Today, that debt is $22 trillion.

Take a look at California.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, a decent house on one acre of land could be purchased for $25,000 in 1960. That same house today might be worth $2.5 million, 100 times as much.

On May 13, 2019, KGO-TV/Channel 7 in San Francisco, reported that a one-quarter acre vacant lot in Palo Alto, California, has a listing price of $9 million. A house next door is listed for $19 million.

On April 8, 2019, the San Francisco Chronicle carried an article on the cost of living in San Francisco. According to the article, a San Francisco-based financial analyst . . . “found $300,000 is the income necessary to put something away for retirement, save for your child’s education, own a three-bedroom home, take three weeks of vacation a year and retire by a reasonable age.” The figure of $300,000 a year, according to the article, applies to a “. . .couple with one or two children in San Francisco . . .”

The article’s headline stated: “How making $300,000 in San Francisco can sill mean you’re living paycheck-to-paycheck.”

California finished its 2018-2019 fiscal year on June 30, 2019. The state reported a budget surplus of $21.5 billion. Masking that surplus, however, are $800 billion to $1.5 trillion owed in retirement obligations of the state’s public employees. To pay for those unfunded pension liabilities, the state will have to raise taxes or cut services (like education and law enforcement) to survive financially. No elected official in California or elsewhere has provided a solution to the pension problem.

The U.S. is not in the same situation as some Banana Republics or Weimar, Germany.

But inflation, in America, is bearing down on many people. With American debt spiraling out of control, one has to ask the question: Is America on its way to becoming a Banana Republic or a Weimar, Germany?

Inflation is similar to a tax — a tax not passed by Congress. Inflation simply robs people of their savings and investments.

Benjamin Franklin, one of America’s founding fathers, warned the new nation to stay out of debt. The time has come to heed Franklin’s advice.

Richard Colman, California Political News and Views 7/3/19

Government controls education, our tax home pay, our work conditions, transportation health care and our safety. Sadly, California has become a Third World State, a Banana Republic. That means government is controlled by the few favorites—the rich, the unions and special interests.

I do not blame the Sacramento Democrats—it is the voters that elected those who believe they are smarter than us. It is best said by the new Chair of the California Democrat Party Rusty Hicks, “I believe in the collective, I do not believe in people.”

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views, 7/3/19

