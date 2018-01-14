Colman: CALIFORNIA WANTS MORE CONTROL OVER LOCAL COMMUNITIES

By

The goal of De Leon, Brown, Rendon and the Chad Mayes wing of the Republican Party is to make your city council as important as the appendix in your body—it exists but you do not need it. “Senate Bill 827 (SB 827) will prevent local communities from regulating housing construction within one-half mile of a train station or within one-quarter mile of a frequently-used bus route. The bill will also prevent local communities from regulating the height, size, number of apartments, and parking possibilities within the designated zones. The bill will establish a minimum building height of 45 to 85 feet, making high-rise, high-density housing possible. The bill’s impact could lead to overcrowded schools, more traffic congestion, and a lack of parking? There could also be increased water consumption and a lack of open space.” It would destroy the creation of needed housing—importantly, this bill by the San Fran radical (a moderate in that city) Senator Scott Weiner does not mandate ANY affordable housing—this is special interest legislation for the rich and powerful developers, not meant to meet the needs of the community.



CALIFORNIA WANTS MORE CONTROL OVER LOCAL COMMUNITIES

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views, 1/15/18



A bill in the California state legislature will, if enacted, give the state vast new powers over local communities and change the appearance of these communities.

Senate Bill 827 (SB 827) will prevent local communities from regulating housing construction within one-half mile of a train station or within one-quarter mile of a frequently-used bus route.

The bill will also prevent local communities from regulating the height, size, number of apartments, and parking possibilities within the designated zones.

The bill will establish a minimum building height of 45 to 85 feet, making high-rise, high-density housing possible. The bill’s impact could lead to overcrowded schools, more traffic congestion, and a lack of parking? There could also be increased water consumption and a lack of open space.

The author of the bill is state Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco).

Already, the state has involved itself in regulating housing in local communities. The state has implemented what is called the Housing Element, a plan that requires local communities, even if full, to construct new housing. Some of this new housing would be set aside for low-income individuals.

SB 827 does not give local communities the option to vote on any additional housing.

The effect of SB 827 is to make local communities appendages of the state, raising this question: Why even have local governments if the state is making so many rules for local governments?

By imposing so much regulation on local communities, the state is making local communities colonies of Sacramento.

In the decades after World War II, people who lived in cities wanted the attractions of suburbia, a place where one could have a single, detached family home — a home with a garden, a lawn, and possibly a swimming pool. No one forced anyone to move to suburbia.

Now, the state government wants to turn suburbia — or parts of suburbia — into cities.

Powerful special interests favor development. These interests include real estate agents, banks, insurance companies, construction workers, and certain lawyers.

Will Californians let the state government, through legislation, dictate how local communities will look, or will voters decide on a local community’s appearance?