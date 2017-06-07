Colman: CALIFORNIA’S LEGISLATURE WANTS MORE CONTROL OVER HOUSING AND HEALTH CARE

By

The California legislature is on a tirade. The State Senate passed a bill to give universal health care—to all citizens, non citizens and those that just arrived on the Greyhound or through a tunnel. The cost is $400 billion—and they didn’t even try to figure out how to pay for this. Revolting. “On June 1, 2017, the State Senate passed Senate Bills (SB) 166 and 167, which will, if enacted into law, minimize obstacles to building hew housing. The sponsor of the bills is Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley). The two bills are designed to ensure, according to a press release issued by Kevin de Leon, state senate president pro tempore, “that cities maintain an ongoing supply of identified sites for housing construction at each income level.” In other words the STATE is going to take over zoning control and land use in your community. Who needs a city council when you have Brown and friends in Sacramento? If this wasn’t so serious, it would be funny. Sacramento Democrats are spending money that does nto exist, to help those that break our laws and then tell local government where housing must be. This covers just a few of the items to assure more Texans.

CALIFORNIA‘S LEGISLATURE WANTS MORE CONTROL

OVER HOUSING AND HEALTH CARE

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views, 6/8/17



In the areas of housing health care, the California State Legislature wants more control over matters relating to housing and health care.



In the area of housing, California is telling local communities to build 800,000 new units per year, according to Louinda Lacey of the California Chamber of Commerce. Lacey made her remarks on May 31, 2017, at the chamber’s annual Capital Summit, a symposium on state-government actions. The symposium was held in Sacramento.

On June 1, 2017, the State Senate passed Senate Bills (SB) 166 and 167, which will, if enacted into law, minimize obstacles to building hew housing. The sponsor of the bills is Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley).



The two bills are designed to ensure, according to a press release issued by Kevin de Leon, state senate president pro tempore, “that cities maintain an ongoing supply of identified sites for housing construction at each income level.”



According to de Leon SB 166 and 167 will “. . limit a local entity’s ability to stall a housing project . .”



For several years, the state government has been telling local communities, under what is called the Housing Element, to construct special housing for low-income people.

In the area of health care, the State Senate, on June 1, 2017, passed Senate Bill (SB) 562 which will provide universal health benefits to all Californians. State Senator Ricardo Lara (D-Los Angeles), a sponsor of the legislation, said, “What we did today was really approve the concept of a single-payer system in California,” Lara said. A single-payer system is similar to providing Medicare for all. Currently, the federal Medicare program provides health benefits for citizens over age 65.



In a legislative report released on May 31, 2017, the cost of California’s single-payer plan would cost $400 billion a year. The figure of $400 billion is three times the current state budget.



California Governor Jerry Brown, a Democrat, has not taken positions on the legislature’s recent actions in the areas of housing and health care.