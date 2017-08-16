Colman: CALIFORNIA’S PHONY WATER SHORTAGE

By

California has a water shortage. Not because of nature, though there is a drought created by nature. No, the water shortage was created by Guv Brown and government—allowing water to flow into the ocean, refusing to build dams, giving water to fish, not people. Then to kill jobs, used the water issue as a way to ship companies out of State. “The impact financially is enormous. For a family of five living in the San Francisco Bay Area, the average cost of water can be about $2,300 a year. The same amount of water used in an agricultural area (such as the Fresno area) that receives a federal subsidy has a cost that is generally $140 a year. Thus, the urban resident is paying 16 times more for water than a subsidized grower.” But remember, San Fran gets cheap water from the Hetch Hetchy—and then sells the surplus each year. This is part of the problem—government actions and policies. It is time to create a consumer based policy—including dams and ending the waste of water by government.

CALIFORNIA’S PHONY WATER SHORTAGE

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 8/17/17



California does not have a water shortage. The federal government, through subsidies, mismanages the water that is available in California.

The impact financially is enormous. For a family of five living in the San Francisco Bay Area, the average cost of water can be about $2,300 a year. The same amount of water used in an agricultural area (such as the Fresno area) that receives a federal subsidy has a cost that is generally $140 a year.

Thus, the urban resident is paying 16 times more for water than a subsidized grower.

Bad water policies in the form of subsidies coming from Washington D.C. are creating a phony shortage.

There really is no need to construct move facilities to store water in California.

To comprehend California’s water situation, some background information is necessary.

Large quantities of water are measured in acre-feet.

There are 326,000 gallons of water in an acre-foot. That’s enough water for a family of five for one year.

An acre is about the size of a football field. An acre covered with 12 inches of water equals an acre-foot.

In an average year, 200 million acre-feet of precipitation fall on California. Sixty-five percent of this amount (130 million acre-feet) is lost through evaporation and other natural means.

The remaining 35 percent (70 million acre-feet) stays within the state. Of this 35 percent, 30 percent (25 million acre-feet) runs into the Pacific Ocean or other salt-water bodies. Thus, 45 million acre-feet remain for consumption purposes.

These 45 million acre-feet of water available would be enough for 230 million California residents. Currently, California has 39.5 million people.

So where is the water shortage?

Much — about 40 percent (16 million acre-feet) — of the that water is given away free by the federal government. A local irrigation district may charge a pumping fee, so a grower does have to pay something for water.

This policy of free water for agriculture began in 1902, when the federal government, in order to settle Western states, approved the donation of free water to individuals wanting to farm small plots of land.

In California, 80 percent of all water goes for agricultural purposes. The remaining 20 percent goes for municipal and industrial use. In numerical terms, 39 million acre-feet goes for farming, leaving 9 million acre-feet for municipal and industrial use. These nine million acre-feet are enough for 45 million people.

Thus, agriculture is the water hog. Powerful agricultural interests argue that farming creates food for people and that water for farms must be protected.

However, much of California agriculture is used for specialty crops like almonds, pistachio nuts, and avocadoes. A small amount of farm water goes for cotton and rice.

Enjoyable as almonds, pistachio nuts, and avocadoes may be, these foods are not essential for human nutrition.

California agriculture is assumed to be a large industry. California is a state that has an annual total economic output (gross domestic product) of $2.4

trillion per year. (For the entire United States, total economic output is $19 trillion per year.)

Agriculture, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is $54 billion a year. The figure of $54 billion per year equals 2.2% of California’s total economy.

The 39 million acre-feet of California water going to agriculture needs to be examined.

If the federal government got out of the water business, farmers would have to pay market rates for water, instead of receiving free water. Thus, a farmer, instead of flooding his field with water, might, if charged a higher price, could use water-efficient sprinklers, saving water.

As long as the federal government gives water away for free, there will be overuse of water and frequent water shortages and phony droughts in California.

Presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan tried to stop water subsidies to California growers. These presidents got nowhere.

As stated earlier, if California had no farms at all, there would be enough water for 230 million people.

# # #

________________________________________________________________________________________

Note about the author: Richard Colman did his masters and doctoral work at the College of Natural Resources at the University of California at Berkeley. He was the producer and writer of “Looking for Aquarius: California’s Quest for Water,” a television documentary broadcast nation-wide on the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS).