Colman: CHANGE IS NEEDED IN CALIFORNIA POLITICS

CHANGE IS NEEDED IN CALIFORNIA POLITICS

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 11/11/10

The California state government has become fiscally irresponsible. The time for change has come.

A special — and new — political party, possibly called the New California Party, needs to be established.

New California must get rid of the ultraliberal tax-and-spend crowd in the state legislature. The party must stop the overregulation and overtaxation of business.

An example of an ultraliberal state legislator is State Senator Steve Glazer (D-Orinda). Orinda is a community of 19,000 and is about 15 miles east of San Francisco.

Glazer, who was first elected to the State Senate in a 2015 special election, was re-elected in 2016 and again in 2020. Glazer promised in 2015 that he, if elected, would be a fiscal conservative and a social liberal. By social liberal, he meant supporting such issues as same-sex marriage and a woman’s right to have an abortion. Glazer has called himself a supporter of small business.

In his first race for the State Senate (the 2015 special election), there was a curious relationship between Glazer and Bill Bloomfield, a real estate developer in Southern California. Once a Republican, Bloomfield, allegedly gave huge campaign contributions to Glazer’s 2015 state senate race.

In 2012, Bloomfield, as a Republican, ran against incumbent Democratic congressman Henry Waxman. On Nov. 6, 2012, Bloomfield lost to Waxman. Later, Bloomfield left the Republican Party.

In the summer of 2020, Glazer sponsored Senate Bill 1349, which, according to the East Bay Times (July 16, 2020), “would allow the county [Contra Costa County] to levy a transaction and use tax of up to half a cent . . . “

Currently, the sales tax in Contra Costa County, which is about 30 miles east of San Francisco, is 8.25 percent. Under Senate Bill 1349, which county voters passed as Measure X on Nov. 3, 2020, the county sales tax will go to 9.25 percent.

But there is more. In Glazer’s home town of Orinda, Measure R appeared on the Nov. 3, 2020, ballot. Measure R, which Orinda’s voters approved on Nov. 3, will raise the sales tax even more. Combining Measures R and X, the sales tax in Orinda will become 9.75 percent. Glazer was an enthusiastic supporter of Measure R.

The present time is not the proper time to raise sales taxes. Unemployment is high and businesses, especially small businesses, are failing. There is a coronavirus pandemic. Sales taxes are regressive, meaning that they bear down heavily on low-income people and individuals (such as retired people) living on fixed incomes.

In September 2020, California had an unemployment rate of 11 percent. The national average was 7.9 percent.

Several attempts to contact Glazer by e-mail and regular mail between July 2020 and October 2020 were unsuccessful.

Glazer has a controversial past. He has favored banning strikes by workers of Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART). In 2013, BART went on strike twice. From 2004 to 2015, Glazer was a member of the Orinda City Council. He favored putting a senior-citizens residence at 2 Irwin Way, in the middle of downtown Orinda and across the street from a noisy firehouse.

Getting rid of one fiscally imprudent state senator will not bring about sufficient change. Over the last 20 or so years, the Republican Party of California has been unsuccessful at the ballot box. Currently, no California Republicans hold state-wide elective office. Weak and timid leadership has been the hallmark of the California Republican Party.

California needs the New California Party, a party that favors moderate policies and can confront the current crop of ultraliberal Democrats — ultraliberal Democrats who favor higher taxes, higher wages and pensions for public employees, and more services of dubious value. New California must be fiscally responsible and support balanced state budgets. New California must be prepared to challenge old-style Republicans, especially hard-right Republicans who cannot be elected.

New California must be able to win elections.

The New California party should oppose discrimination on the basis of race, creed, or color. But the party should not endorse programs that give preference to any special group.

In the area of education, the new party should consider providing financial aid to university students who graduate — with degrees in mathematics, engineering, science, and technology — from the campuses of the University of California and the State University System.

The new party should not allow increases in property taxes — residential or commercial — unless voters are asked to support property-tax increases.

The new party should call for a limitation on taxation and a limitation on state-government spending.

There should be no bans or limits on the construction of single, detached family homes.

California is becoming a failed state. Twenty percent of its residents live in poverty. Another 20 percent are close to the poverty level. California currently has the nation’s highest sales tax, the nation’s highest gasoline tax, and the nation’s highest top bracket (13.3 percent) for any state’s income tax.

The New California Party will require compromises by Republicans, Democrats, and others. But a new party should be able to bring about economic growth. The party must eliminate the overtaxation that currently plagues California, especially California’s businesses.

A change in California’s political atmosphere is badly needed.