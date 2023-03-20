Colman: CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

By

We have positive proof that the Biden Crime Family took one million dollars from the Communist Chinese party and government. We know, because he bragged about it, that he got the Ukrainian Attorney General fired when he was Vice President. Why? Because the AG was going to exposed the corruption of the Biden Family Crime syndicate. Could this be why we are protecting the Ukraine—beucase they have the evidence that the Biden’s are crooks? We need to investigate. On the other hand, Trump gave money to a pron star—and he gets indicted. Yet, Bill Clinton gave $850,000 to Paula Jones and continues to be a predator, protected by the government. Silicon Valley Bank goes belly up. Depositors are insured up to $250,000. But Treasury Secretary is going to insure every dollar in the bank—including the money from Gavin News companies, Communist Chinese firms and large Democrat donors. Crime and Punishment—only those that are not crooks get punished. The crooks get to control our money and the White House. That is how a Banana Republic operates.

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 3/21/22

“Crime and Punishment” is the title of an 1866 novel by the Russian author Fyodor Dostoyevsky.

Despite the title of Dostoyevsky’s book, crime and punishment are part of the 2024 American presidential campaign.

Take a look at crime.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, crime has been rising in the U.S. From 2019 to 2020, the latest interval for which figures are available, murder rose by 28.9% aggravated assault went up by 11.7%, and motor vehicle theft increased by 11.4%.

Many Americans are living with the fear of crime.

Most Republican candidates -– announced or unannounced -– have taken strong stands about reducing or eliminating crime. These candidates are Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence, and Mike Pompeo.

Republicans, in general, talk about “law and order.” In his 1968 campaign for president, Richard Nixon campaigned extensively about controlling crime in America.

What can one say about punishment?

Many, but not all, Republicans have spoken harshly about some current cultural issues. Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor of Florida, said, “Florida is where woke goes to die.” He made his remarks when, earlier this year, he was sworn in for a second term as Florida’s governor.

On issues like abortion, not one actual or potential Republican presidential candidate supports the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court Decision that made abortion constitutional. Trump specifically has said that he supports the high court’s June 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

These Republican candidates do not support same-sex marriage. In the case of DeSantis, the governor, in certain public school grades in Florida, has banned the discussion of race, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

In the Florida state legislature, there is a proposal to have the state government license bloggers. Such a plan would be the equivalent of muzzling the constitutional, First Amendment guarantee of a free press.

Trump has made a public career of insulting other Republicans, such as DeSantis, Marco Rubio, a Republican senator from Florida, Jeb Bush, a former governor of Florida, and Ted Cruz, a Republican senator from Texas.

In November 2022, Trump hosted, at his Florida residence, a dinner for Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, two avowed anti-Semites. There is no place in America for anti-Semitism.

Nixon, to his credit, said, in his 1968 presidential campaign, that he wanted to bring Americans together. Where is that Nixon-like talk among today’s Republican presidential contenders?

The Democratic Party has its own difficulties. Over the last two years, during the administration of President Joseph Biden, has seen the highest rate of inflation in 40 years. In addition, the surge in illegal immigration has continued. Why isn’t the Biden administration trying to seal the nation’s borders, preventing illegal aliens from entering the country? Immigrants seeking permanent admission to the U.S. must not be involved in any crimes (especially crimes involving illegal drugs), must be free of disease, and must have a job. In addition, anyone wanting to emigrate to the United States must be proficient in English.

Why are some Democrats supporting the making of felonies misdemeanors? Also, why are many Democrats supporting the ideas of “diversity, inclusion, and equity” for college admissions and for hiring? Whatever happened to using merit as a criterion? Many Democrats support making Washington, D.C. a state.

The U.S. had balanced budgets from 1998 to 2001. Since 2001, under both Republican and Democratic presidents, the nation has not had a balanced budget.

In 1981, the national debt was $1 trillion. Today, that debt is $31.4 trillion. Debts growing at such are, in effect, criminal and will ultimately lead to bankruptcy.

If Dostoyevsky were alive today, he would be writing about crime and punishment –- as they exist right here in America.