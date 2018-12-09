Colman: DEMOCRATS FLIRT WITH SOCIALISM

By

DEMOCRATS FLIRT WITH SOCIALISM

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views, 12/10/18



The Democratic Party — in California and in the rest of the nation — has begun a serious flirtation with socialism.

If the Democrats go in a left-wing direction, they may fail to achieve what is presumably their highest priority, defeating President Donald Trump, a Republican, in his 2020 bid for re-election.

Producing a kind of welfare state has been a Democratic goal for over 100 years. In 1913, under the administration of Woodrow Wilson, a Democrat, the nation got, by means of a Constitutional amendment, the federal income tax.

In 1935, when Franklin D. Roosevelt, another Democrat, was president, the welfare state expanded. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act, which took money from a worker’s wages — money to be set aside for retirement purposes.

President Lyndon Johnson, in 1965, signed Medicare into law. Medicare provided health benefits to Americans over age 65. Johnson was also a Democrat.

In 2010, President Barack Obama, a Democrat, signed the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), offering health benefits to all Americans.

Now, there is a group of Democrats who want to expand the welfare state into something like a Scandinavian-style, social-welfare system. Exponents of this plan include such presidential hopefuls as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California), and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, (D-New York).

Under a welfare-state (socialist) Democratic president, government might offer programs in the areas of child-care and pre-school. Also, under consideration would be a higher minimum wage and a guaranteed annual income to all citizens.

There is more to the Democratic socialist agenda. Some left-wing Democrats want to allow more undocumented aliens into the country and to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the federal agency that is charged with halting illegal immigration.

There is a contingent of Democrats, some of whom are left wing, who want to impeach Mr. Trump.

The Constitution is silent about what kind of economic system the United States can have. Currently, America’s economic system is part capitalist and part socialist. (The socialist component includes Social Security, Medicare, the Postal Service, the Internal Revenue Service, the Department of Defense, and other government-related activities.)

Socialism is generally defined as a system in which a nation’s government runs the means of production and distribution. Under a socialist system, the government would run the airlines, the railroads, the farms, the ports, the health-care system, the schools, and many businesses.

To determine how much of America’s economy is socialist, one can take the annual budget of the United States and divide that budget amount by the numerical size of the gross domestic product (the total annual output of goods and services). The federal budget is about $4 trillion. The gross domestic product is about $20 trillion. By this calculation, the U.S. is about 20 percent socialist.

Can America afford more socialism? In 1981, when Ronald Reagan, a Republican, become president, the national debt reached $1 trillion for the first time in U.S. history. In 1837 (144 years earlier), when President Andrew Jackson, a Democrat, left office, there was no national debt.

By the time Mr. Reagan left office, the national debt reached about $3 trillion. Today, the national debt is $21 trillion and growing rapidly. Debt has to be repaid.



When President Bill Clinton left office in 2001, the national debt began to decrease. But under Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump, the debt has exploded.

If a Democratic socialist agenda becomes law, the debt could grow to even higher levels unless taxes are raised, benefits are cut, or both are done.

One major questions is this: What will higher taxes do to America’s entrepreneurial ethic? Americans, perhaps because of economic freedom abetted by low taxes, have produced some of the world’s greatest inventions. Great American entrepreneurs have produced the telegraph (Samuel F.B. Morse), the telephone (Alexander Graham Bell), the steamboat (Robert Fulton), the airplane (the Wright Brothers), polio vaccine (Jonas Salk), the photocopy machine (Chester Carlson), the iPhone (Steve Jobs), and Facebook (Marc Zuckerberg).

California, often a national trend-setter, is headed in a socialist direction. The Democrats control all statewide elective offices. At the legislative level, Democrats have at least a two-thirds (or greater) majority in the State Assembly and the State Senate. These super majorities would have the power to override a governor’s veto of a spending bill.