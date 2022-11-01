Colman: DEMOCRATS NEED TO THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX

By

On the morning of November 9 you will hear the cries and screams of Democrats begging Joe Biden to move into Assisted Living after the 2024 elections, instead of running for re-election. The ONLY reason they are not asking him to immediately resign—which if this was Britain he would do by noon on November 9—is that his replacement would be the Giggler in Chief, Kamala Harris. No one wants her. “To win in 2024, Democrats need a centrist presidential candidate who will be tough on crime, inflation, and totalitarian dictators like Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China. The candidate should support Social Security and Medicare and call for somewhat limited government involvement in child care and pre-school. The candidate should have experience in foreign policy and should be able to strengthen the Democratic Party.” While Dr. Colman is right in his assessment, it will not happen. Why? Because the remaining remnants of the Democrat Party considers AOC and Sanders the “moderate” wing of the Party. On November 9, the Democrat Party will move to the full totalitarian Left. Serious people will leave the Party and a new, Democrat Party will be formed, in my belief. Watch as the Democrats implode on November 9.

DEMOCRATS NEED TO THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 11/2/22

If Democrats want to win the White House in 2024, they need to think differently.

Democrats should thank President Joe Biden for his work and then pressure him successfully not to seek re-election in 2024. In 2024, Biden will be 82 years old -– too old to serve another term as president.

To help Democrats think differently, two assumptions are needed.

First, Americans should assume that Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee –- even if he will be 78 years old in 2024. Like Biden, Trump is too old.

Second, an angry Liz Chaney should run for president, forming a third party or consider running as an independent.

To win in 2024, Democrats need a centrist presidential candidate who will be tough on crime, inflation, and totalitarian dictators like Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China. The candidate should support Social Security and Medicare and call for somewhat limited government involvement in child care and pre-school. The candidate should have experience in foreign policy and should be able to strengthen the Democratic Party.

There are not many centrist Democrats who could run for president. Perhaps, Amy Klobuchar, the current Democratic senator from Minnesota, might qualify. But she ran in the 2020 primaries and came up short.

Perhaps there is a Democratic office-holder in a state like North Carolina or Colorado who should run on the Democratic ticket. This candidate should be in the mold of Bill Clinton. The problem is that no such Democrat easily comes to mind. The Democrats should avoid so-called progressive candidates like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex, a New York City Democratic congresswoman, and Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic senator from Massachusetts.

But there is one Democrat who has enormous name recognition, is well liked, and is not a polarizing figure.

Who is this person?

She is a woman, a lawyer, and has been an ambassador. She is familiar with the operations of the federal government.

She comes from a well-connected, wealthy Democratic family. She can win a presidential election.

If one wants to think outside the box, Democrats should nominate Caroline Kennedy, daughter of the late President John Kennedy, for president.