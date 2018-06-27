Colman: DIE IS CAST FOR ORGANIZED LABOR

By

One aspect of the Janus decision that over rides all the others: It is being reported by Fox that the Judges ruled that government workers must OPT-In to be a member of a union. It had been thought the workers would have to opt-out. By forcing them to affirmatively join the union all the scams mandating workers as members of a union, unless they opt-out—which could take three to five years (not a typo). Sacramento has a series of bills mandating workers to use a convoluted system to leave a union. School districts have a form that you MUS sign when you go to work in education. The form is simple, you proclaim you want to join the union. Fail to sign the document, you can not get the job. In other words, you are signing that under duress. Watch lawsuits trying to enforce the gun to the head attitude of the unions and the school boards they own. “Currently, 55 percent of government employees in California belong to unions. What are likely to be the consequences of allowing employees not to pay union dues? In 2011, Wisconsin adopted Act 10, which made the payment of union dues voluntary. By 2016, union membership in Wisconsin dropped by nearly 40 percent. In California, the effect of the June 27, 2018, Supreme Court decision will likely engender robust debate and bring action from the California State Legislature. The Supreme Court freed the workers! Now they can join a union—if they want.

DIE IS CAST FOR ORGANIZED LABOR

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views 6/28/18



An aide to Julius Caesar said it best: “Alea iacta est.” (“The die is cast.”)

Caesar heard these words in 49 B.C. as he crossed the Rubicon River in Northern Italy to march on Rome.

For public-sector unions, the die was cast on June 27, 2018, when the U.S. Supreme Court barred public-employee contracts from requiring workers to pay union dues.

The case grew out of an Illinois public employee’s objections to paying union dues.

In California, public-employee unions have grown very powerful. Their pension benefits could bankrupt the Golden State. (By law, states of the United State are not allowed to file for bankruptcy.)

No one knows exactly how much pension money is owed to California’s public employees. Estimates range from $300 billion to $1 trillion. Local governments, when paying for large pension benefits, may have to curtail services to such public institutions as schools, libraries, police departments, fire departments, and street-repair crews.

For example, suppose a city has an annual budget of $10 million. If pension benefits go from 10 percent to 30 percent of the budget, the city will either have to raise taxes or cut union benefits — bankruptcy was the largest municipal bankruptcy in the United States, benefits that the courts may say cannot be cut.

A city with too much debt, may have to file for bankruptcy as Stockton, California, did in 2012. At the time, Stockton’s

A bankrupt city that cannot pay funds to hold onto its police force is likely to experience a crime wave.

Many public employees in California cities belong to the California Public Employees Retirement System (Calpers).

Calpers has a rule that a city’s investment retirement portfolio produce a seven percent annual return. Typically, an investment portfolio has about a return of five percent a year. If a given California city does not meet or exceed the seven percent threshold, taxpayers are required to make up the difference.

According to a January 2018 report from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 33 percent of public employees in the United States are unionized. In the private-sector, the figure is 6.5 percent.

Currently, 55 percent of government employees in California belong to unions.

What are likely to be the consequences of allowing employees not to pay union dues?

In 2011, Wisconsin adopted Act 10, which made the payment of union dues voluntary. By 2016, union membership in Wisconsin dropped by nearly 40 percent.

In California, the effect of the June 27, 2018, Supreme Court decision will likely engender robust debate and bring action from the California State Legislature.

