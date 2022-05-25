Colman: DIVERSITY MEANS ANTI-SEMITISM

By

Progressives believes that if you are white, you are a racist. Most Jews are white, so that may explain why progressives like AOC and Bernie Sanders (born Jewish) hates Jews and Israel. Schools like UCLA and UC Irvine have become hotbeds of hate and anti-Semitism—seeming more like Palestine than the United States. The bottom line of diversity and equity is discrimination, segregation, hate and division. It is the use of government to promote a KKK like society. We have moved from the ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to the vile Democrat Party revitalized KKK hatemongering. Shame on the President for not denouncing the haters in his Party.

DIVERSITY MEANS ANTI-SEMITISM

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 5/26/22

In recent years, progressives (ultra-liberals) in the Democratic Party have been calling for “diversity, inclusion, and equity” (DIE).

Diversity and the other terms associated with DIE are a form of anti-Semitism.

In a new book, “This Will Not Pass,” the authors, Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, both of whom are reporters for The New York Times, have stated that when Joe Biden formed his new administration in late 2020 and early 2021, progressives complained that Biden’s team contained too many white people.

The progressives wanted more ethnic minorities in the administration.

Let’s look at four top figures whom Biden appointed. They are: Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury; Anthony Blinken, Secretary of State; Merrick Garland, Attorney General; and Ron Klain, Biden’s chief of staff.

These four figures are Caucasian.

And they are all Jewish.

The result of diversity schemes is an attack on Jews.

Biden should be praised for selecting Jews to fill his administration.

Instead, Biden is getting complaints about his administration’s having too many white people.

There is no room in America for discrimination against anyone (including Jews).

The Jews in the top ranks of Biden’s administration all attended selective universities such as Harvard (including Harvard Law School) and Yale. Yellen received her doctorate in economics at Yale.

Is there something wrong with selecting, for top governmental positions, Jews? Jews make up two percent of America’s 330 million people. Accordingly, America has over six million Jewish citizens.

The ancestors of many of the Jews living in America fled the anti-Semitism of Europe. In such nations as Russia, Germany, Poland, France, Spain, and England, Jews were the targets of anti-Semitism. In 1290, King Edward I of England, expelled all Jewish residents in his island nation.

For those Jews departing Europe, America was the chief destination.

Biden, whatever one thinks of him, should be praised for hiring accomplished and talented Jews.

And one must remember that America’s Bill of Rights allows freedom of worship.

If progressive Democrats don’t like Biden’s selections, they should drop out of the Democratic Party and form a new party.