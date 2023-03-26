Colman: DIVERSITY RUBBISH

By

The Stalinists are alive and well. They are in the Biden Administration and in so called think tanks, non profits, NGO’s. college campuses and internationals Socialist/totalitarian organizations like the UN, WHO, etc. While the folks on the totalitarian left call it DEI, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the correct name for it is DIE—if implemented, freedom, prosperity and human rights DIE. Had I received the demand for response from this organization, I would have sent back a questionnaire of my own. It would have questions like, “what have you done for freedom:, “please explain why you support discrimination and racism”, who is really financing your organization” and can you explain what you are going to do with the information? Finally, please send me a complete list of donors, loans, grants and government payoffs, for you to invade my privacy? A shorter answer to the folks would be, Is this part of a Saturday Night Live skit”? Or, what is the punchline to your joke. We should never take these folks seriously/

DIVERSITY RUBBISH

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 3/27/23

On March 24, 2023, the writer of this column received a special notice.

Part of the notice asked if this column’s writer, who is the head of a scientific organization, has made a commitment to diversity, inclusion, and equity.

The notice from the sender is cryptic.

Below is part of the notice (in quotation marks). The writer of this column has omitted the sending organization’s name and has replaced the name with the term XXXX.

“XXXX has been tasked with discovering the XXXX provider’s response in regard to equity, diversity and inclusion within its XXXX Program.”

Note the notice’s words . . . “has been tasked with discovering the . . . provider’s response to equity, diversity, and inclusion . . .”

Why is the sentence above in the passive voice? Who tasked the XXXX organization with discovering a response?

What are the definitions of equity, diversity, and inclusion? Does someone want to know whether diversity covers scientific philosophy, opinions about scientific-experimental design, the race of employees, or the religion of employees?

What happens if an organization has no Jews on its staff? Will the organization be accused of anti-Semitism?

Or what if the staff is all Jewish or all Asian? Does an all-Jewish staff or an all-Asian staff mean that the organization is incompetent?

Any organization ought to have its employees categorized by merit.

The Manhattan Project, the American effort to build an atomic bomb, had many Jewish physicists and mathematicians on its staff. Did this high Jewish presence improve or retard the development of an atomic bomb? Examples of Manhattan Project Jews are J. Robert Oppenheimer (the lead physicist), Edward Teller, John von Neumann, Leo Szilard, and I.I. Rabi.

The idea for building an American atomic bomb came from a Jew who was an immigrant to America. His name: Albert Einstein, a Jew born in Germany and who left that country for America when Hitler came to power in Germany. Once in America, Einstein, in 1939, wrote a letter to President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Einstein’s letter expressed America’s need to build an atomic bomb.

Who cares about diversity, inclusion, and equity when America’s existence was at stake and will be at stake in the future?