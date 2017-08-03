Colman: DUMB AND DUMBER

By

Once again government education is based on politics and sensitivity instead of academics—they will know how to riot, but not necessarily know how to comprehend the written word. Any wonder they think Socialism and totalitarianism, with bullying, is OK?



DUMB AND DUMBER

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 8/4/17



Educational standards are collapsing.

The California State University (CSU) system announced on August 1, 2017, that there will be no requirement — for students not majoring in mathematics or science — to complete intermediate algebra successfully. The rule goes into effect in the fall of 2018.

The Mercury News (August 1, 2017) reported: “Removing the intermediate algebra prerequisite also could ultimately help more students earn a degree . . .”

On July 13, 2017, an article The New York Times reported: “California has long had a reputation for one of the most difficult bar exams in the country. Now, with passage rates sagging, the state will make it easier to pass the test, which is required to be licensed as a practicing lawyer.”

According to the Mercury News article: “By 2025, CSU wants 40 percent of its freshmen to earn a degree in four years, almost double the current figure. Right now, nearly 40 percent of freshmen admitted to a CSU campus have to take remedial math or English that are time-consuming and expensive but don’t actually count toward a degree.”

The Mercury News article cited: “Katie Hern, an English teacher at Hayward’s Chabot College, who co-founded the California Acceleration Project, which works with schools to rethink remedial education.” According to the newspaper, Kern, when speaking about eliminating the algebra requirement, said, “This is an incredibly promising direction.”

Making the bar examination easier will force people needing a lawyer to look more carefully at a lawyer being retained. If someone is indicted for a murder or tax evasion, does that person want a lawyer who might not be top notch? A lawyer who has passed a diluted bar examination may not necessarily be top notch.

For anyone flying in an airplane, a passenger will not want a pilot or co-pilot who lacks the necessary skills. A patient needing brain surgery will not want a medical doctor who is less than fully qualified.

College and law school are not for everyone. To be admitted to college, one must show ability in such fields as mathematics, science, English, history, and a foreign language. A lawyer who has passed an easier bar examination may not really be qualified.

The question must be asked: Does making graduation from CSU or simplifying the bar examination really help society? Another question is: Why are educational standards now being eased?