Colman: DUMB, DUMBER, DUMBEST

DUMB, DUMBER, DUMBEST

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 8/13/21

For total incompetence — and perhaps what can be called educational treason — the governor of Oregon should be removed from office.

According to the Daily Mail (Aug, 10, 2021) Gov. Kate Brown (D-Oregon) signed legislation that ” . . . will no longer require its students to demonstrate proficiency in math, reading and writing in order to earn a high school diploma . . .”

The governor signed the education bill in late July 2021.

Charles Boyle, a spokesman for Gov. Brown said that the easier requirements for high school graduation, ” . . .will benefit Oregon’s black, Latino, Latina, Latinex, Indigenous, Asian, Pacific Islander, Tribal, and students of color.”

What has happened in Oregon has been or will be happening in other states.

Making high school easier is happening in San Francisco. The city’s Lowell High School has traditionally been a school for talented students. For the 2021-2022 school year, admission to Lowell will be by lottery, not talent.

With other nations (such as China, Japan, South Korea, an Germany), the United States is in a battle for scientific, mathematical, and technological supremacy.

The United States runs the risk of falling behind in such areas as artificial intelligence, robotics, industrial productivity, agricultural productivity, quantum computing, and Big Data (exemplified by such companies as Google and Apple).

Under Oregon’s lower educational standards, would such institutions as Cal Tech, the Massachusetts Institute for Technology, Harvard, Stanford, or the University of California, Berkeley dare to admit an Oregon high school graduate?

Too many American politicians are capitulating to special interests — special interests that do nothing to promote American advancement in science.

The time has come to privatize much — or all — of public education from kindergarten to twelfth grade.

Parents angry over deficient public schools must organize and demand high standards for education. These parents should threaten to send their children to private schools or demand that public schools be privatized.

The time has come to throw out of office any politician who supports weakening educational standards.