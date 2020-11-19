Colman: EXODUS

By

Will the last person leaving the sinking/diseased ship called California turn out the lights? Oh, thanks to Democrat policies, we do not have the energy to turn on the lights. For several years we have had a net migration of productive families and businesses from California. AB 5 kill jobs. The homeless has killed neighborhoods, forcing folks to move. San Fran is a ghost town, killing jobs, cars and decency. Los Angeles defunded the police by $150 million, ending task forces against gangs, human trafficking of women and terrorism. Murder and other crimes in this former world class city is skyrocketing. “In 1962, the sales tax was four percent. Now, in many communities, the sales tax is approaching — or has exceeded — 10 percent. Other taxes have risen. California’s gasoline tax is the highest in the nation. The top bracket for the state’s personal income tax is now 13.3 percent, the highest top bracket of any American state.” The money is being used to buy votes via unions and special interests. The High Speed Rail is a great example. The growing use of tax dollars to provide affordable housing for teachers, police officer and firefighters—diving government workers from the rest of us. Creating a “ruling class”. The weather is great. The government is killing us. Want to live? Leave the Sate. Love Venezuela? Stay in California.

EXODUS

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 11/20/20

The Golden Age of California is gone.

From 1946 to 1964, California was the place to be. New homes were being

built. Housing was affordable. Freeways were being constructed. Tuition at community colleges was free. Tuition at any campus of the University of California was low, about $180 a year in the mid-1960’s. At the state colleges (now called the California State University, which has 23 campuses), tuition in the 1960’s was about $100 a year.

Today, undergraduate tuition at a campus of the University of California is about $13,000 a year.

California weather is basically perfect. In coastal parts of the state, there is no snow. Winters are mild. It does not rain in the summer. If a person wants to ski, he can visit Lake Tahoe or Lake Arrowhead. Surfing in the Pacific Ocean is still fashionable.

During the Golden Age, economic opportunity existed. Business innovation flourished.

However, the good times did not last. The turning point could have been anytime from 1990 to early 2020.

By 2019 and early 2020, California became a place to avoid.

What went wrong?

Take a look at housing. A single, detached family residence that cost $25,000 in 1960 now costs $2 million (or more).

Freeways have become overcrowded. People who worked in Oakland or San Francisco now have to look for affordable housing in or near Sacramento, commuting 170 to 200 miles (round trip) per day.

Electricity used to be reliable. Now, because of wildfires that tend to occur around every October, electricity has to be cut off for several days to prevent electrical lines from sparking wildfires. Every autumn, living in California is more like living in a Third World country, where the electricity is unreliable.

In 1962, the sales tax was four percent. Now, in many communities, the sales tax is approaching — or has exceeded — 10 percent.

Other taxes have risen. California’s gasoline tax is the highest in the nation. The top bracket for the state’s personal income tax is now 13.3 percent, the highest top bracket of any American state.

Crime is out of control. Certain elected officials are talking about eliminating cash bail for low-income people arrested for crimes like shoplifting and vandalism.

For the last 20 or so years, California has become a stronghold of the Democratic Party, which controls all statewide elective offices. Both houses of the California state legislature have veto-proof majorities, making a governor’s veto of legislation difficult, if not impossible.

The California Republican Party, beset by weak and timid leadership, needs to start winning elections. California Republicans need a new image — an image of lower taxation, less regulation, safer streets, and better schools. The Republicans should be encouraging charter schools, which are public schools that are not controlled buy teachers’ unions.

The California Republican Party ought to put a stop to outrageous pensions for public employees. Current estimates are that unfunded pension obligations for public employees are between $500 billion and $1 trillion.

For people under 45 years old, the time has come to leave California.

Jobs, especially those in engineering and science, can now be found in Texas, Florida, Tennessee, and Nevada.

Austin, Texas, may not be Berkeley or Palo Alto, California, but, in Austin, housing is affordable and the University of Texas’s main campus is in Austin. Austin has an atmosphere of tolerance.

Texas is not hostile to business. Jobs can be found.

So, instead of complaining about overregulated and overtaxed California, think of relocating to a place where life can be easier and more fulfilling.

The time for exodus from California is now.