Colman: EXTREMISM IN AMERICA

EXTREMISM IN AMERICA

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 4/23/21

Extremism is alive and well in America.

There are two poles to the current extremism.

Pole One calls for mandatory diversity, equity, and inclusion in all aspects of American society.

Pole Two, sometimes called Critical Race Theory, calls for government to end private-property rights, to redistribute wealth, and to have forced integration of local communities.

Pole One can be seen in San Francisco, where Lowell High School, a school for talented students will, in the 2021-2022 school year, change the admissions policy. Admission to Lowell will be by lottery, not talent.

Pole Two is described by Christopher F. Rufo in the March 2021 issue of Imprimis, a publication of Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan.

Regarding Pole One, organizations — such as businesses and nonprofit organizations — have been asked to tell how they have promoted, in recent years, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Pole Two, according to Rufo, ” . . . is fast becoming America’s new institutional orthodoxy.” His comments appear in the March 2021 issue of Imprimis.

Take the issue of housing. Should individual communities determine local zoning policies or should government, especially the federal government, determine such policies?

Advocates of Pole One, want the federal government to decide who lives where. In an opinion piece in The New York Times (April 19, 2021) Richard Kahlenberg argues that, “Housing segregation by race and class is a fountainhead of inequality in America . . .”

In Imprimis (again, March 2021), Rufo said, “Critical race theory is an academic discipline, formulated in the 1990’s, build on the framework of identity-based Marxism.” Rufo added, “Relegated for many years to universities and obscure academic journals, over the past decade . . ., it [Critical Race Theory] has been injected into government agencies, public school systems, teacher training programs, and corporate human resources departments in the firm of diversity training programs, human resources models, public policy frameworks, and school curricula.”

Kahlenberg (again, in his New York Times opinion piece), said, “Black families and working-class families are so degraded that the state should sponsor laws to make it illegal for anyone to build the types of housing they can afford.”

So which pole — Pole One or Pole Two — is correct?

The American way to decide this question is to let voters, in their individual communities, decide which pole — or neither pole — is acceptable.