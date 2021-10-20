Colman: FIFTY YEARS OF FINANCIAL TREASON

By

FIFTY YEARS OF FINANCIAL TREASON

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 10/21/21

Inflation (higher prices) is eating away at the typical American’s income and savings.

On Oct. 14, 2021, The Wall Street Journal (print edition) reported that inflation rose by 5.4 percent from 12 months earlier. The 5.4 percent figure comes from the U.S. Labor Department, which has been criticized for underestimating the true rise in prices.

This 5.4 percent rise means that what cost $100 in September 2020 now costs $105.40.

In plain talk, inflation can be called “financial treason.”

The term “financial treason” is comparable to traditional treason. In traditional treason, an individual provides aid and comfort to a nation’s enemies.

In financial treason, the federal government is the traitor, taking aid and comfort away from the average citizen and debasing that citizen’s wealth.

Inflation is taxation without legislation. With taxation, there can sometimes be a benefit (such as a highway or Medicare). Inflation brings no benefits.

Inflation should be examined over a longer time interval than 12 months. In 1967, an individual could buy gold for $35 an ounce. As of Oct. 14, 2021, the gold price was $1,791.90 per ounce.

Inflation, in terms of gold, can be expressed another way. If an individual, in 1967, paid $10,000 for gold, that same amount of gold would be worth $179,191.00 — a gain of 5,019.7 percent — on Oct. 14, 2021.

Because inflation makes holding dollars less and less valuable, Americans have to think about where to put their hard-earned money.

Generally, that hard-earned money can go into stocks, real estate, or other assets. However, there is no guarantee that stocks, real estate, or other assets, over time, will always go up. In fact, the value of assets can go down — sometimes down sharply.

A key turning point regarding inflation came on Aug. 15, 1971, when President Richard Nixon closed the “gold window.” The gold window refers to the amount of dollars an individual can obtain — from the U.S. Treasury — for giving the treasury an ounce of gold.

Before that 1971 date, an individual could count on getting about $35 for an ounce of gold. After that 1971 date, gold began to rise in price.

Inflation can have many explanations. The basic cause of inflation is having too much money chasing too few goods. Some influential economists claim that the U.S. government’s printing of dollars produces excessive amounts of money. (Today, the federal government uses a computerized approach, not printing, to create extra money.)

Actually. the Federal Reserve, America’s central bank, has the power to create money. The Federal Reserve was created in 1913, the same year that the federal income tax became law.

During times of economic downturn, the Federal Reserve is supposed to create more money to keep the economy from collapsing. Conversely, the Federal Reserve, when times are good, is supposed to curb the creation of money.

Since 1913, the Federal Reserve’s record has not been that good. From 1929 to 1939, the nation experienced the Great Depression, when work was very hard to find. From 1971 to the present time, with a few exceptions, the Federal Reserve has presided over a period a massive inflation.

The time may have come to get rid of the Federal Reserve. Let Congress determine how much money is to be printed. Congress, unlike members of the Federal Reserve, can be held directly accountable for the nation’s economic performance. Members of the Federal Reserve are not elected.

If no action is taken, America might find itself in a position where the price of gold goes way beyond the $1,791.90 of Oct. 14, 2021.

America must have discipline with money. Without economic discipline, the future of the nation is in peril.

America cannot afford more years of financial treason.