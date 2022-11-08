Colman: FINANCIALLY, THE 2022 ELECTIONS DO NOT REALLY MATTER

By

As this is written, it looks like it will be a very good night for the Republican Party nationally. But at the end of the day what will change? Before December 15, before the new Congress takes over, Congress will vote on increasing the national debt and a budget for the fiscal year—which should have been approved by September 30. Then in early January the new Congress needs to take the financial reins by not approving more money, by repealing previous approved expenditures. Then the oversite committees need to expose the fraud, corruption and abuse of power by the Biden Administration—and stop the financial and military support of Communist China. Lots have to be done—it cannot be business as usual. If it is, then the Dems will take back Congress in 2024.

FINANCIALLY, THE 2022 ELECTIONS DO NOT REALLY MATTER

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 11/9/22

In financial terms, the 2022 mid-term elections do not mean anything.

For the last 80 years, both Republican and Democratic political hacks have turned the United States into a financial wasteland, a wasteland that is wallowing in debt.

The core problem is that both the Republicans and the Democrats have borrowed huge sums of money, creating a huge national debt.

That debt is now over $31 trillion. In 1981, the debt was $1 trillion.

In fact, the problem goes back even further than 80 years ago. In 1837, when Andrew Jackson, a Democrat, was president, there was no national debt. But from 1837 to about 1940, the debt was small enough to manage.

(From 1996 to 2000, America, under the influence of President Bill Clinton and House Speaker Newt Gingrich, managed to create four consecutive years of balanced budgets. During that interval, the national debt came down. But the Clinton-Gingrich budgetary era was short-lived.)

After 1940, the U.S. had to spend money to win World War II. Then came other wars: Vietnam; Afghanistan; and Iraq.

In the 1960’s and beyond, the U.S. spent massively on welfare-state projects like Medicare, transportation projects, aid to education, environmental clean-up and protection, and money for low-income individuals.

The $31 trillion debt is financed by borrowing money from foreign countries (like China and Japan), American corporations, and American individuals.

Recently, Japan has expressed a reluctance to buy more American debt. Perhaps other countries will do what Japan is considering.

Borrowed money has to be paid back.

The easiest way to pay back money is to induce inflation. So if inflation becomes massive, paying back $31 trillion becomes easier because the borrower repays in cheaper dollars.

For example, if prices double over the next two years, then paying back $31 trillion would be more like paying back $15 trillion.

No one should expect, despite the outcome of the Nov. 8, 2022, midterm elections, to change anything. If the Republicans take control of Congress, there will be pressure for tax cuts and higher military spending.

If the Democrats control Congress, there will be pressure to enhance the welfare state by establishing programs for child care, pre-school, and more elaborate health benefits.

A big part of federal spending involves Social Security and Medicare. Both programs are running out of money. Because both programs are politically popular, the best way to stave off collapse would be to do what President Ronald Reagan, a Republican, did in 1983. Reagan, who was willing to compromise with a Democratic House of Representatives, raised taxes to pay for Social Security benefits.

Raising taxes takes courage.

Do not expect either major political party to do anything to limit spending. The national debt will just continue to grow.