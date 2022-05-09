Colman: FLIRTING WITH DEEP SOCIALISM

By

Let’s get real. The Democrat Party in America is a socialist Party. Higher taxes, control of the means of production, open borders, killing of babies but saving the lives of murders. They love crime so much, which causes fear and chaos, that that put criminals back on the streets and take away guns from honest folks trying to protect themselves and their families. The Biden Family has financial relationships with Chin and Russia—with VP Biden threatening the Ukraine if they did not stop an investigation of the corruption of his son Hunter. Now, with the impending Roe V. Wade decision, the Democrats have gone full on Soviet Communism by harassing and threatening Supreme Court Justices and their families—this is what the Nazis and Communist do in other countries. The coming Red Wave is not due to one Democrat policy, but its efforts to turn us into a Banana Republic, like Venezuela.

FLIRTING WITH DEEP SOCIALISM

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 5/10/22

Extinction for decades is the likely outcome for the Democratic Party if it continues to flirt with a deep form of socialism.

There are many obstacles to continuation of Democratic rule –- at the federal, state, and local levels.

The Democratic Party is the captive of special interests. These interests include teachers unions, other labor unions, certain ethnic groups, and the mishandling of immigration.

The result of recent Democratic failures is the continuation of ruinous inflation, which over the last several months has, according to government statistics, reached the highest level in 40 years.

In March 2022, the annual rate of inflation reached 8.5 percent over a twelve-month period. Some people, perhaps a majority of Americans, believe that the annual rate of inflation is higher than 8.5 percent.

Inflation is a tax — a tax without legislation. Sometimes, a tax will result in a new highway, school, or hospital. With inflation, the only result is higher prices.

Radical progressives in the Democratic Party want higher taxes, more government spending, and lower interest rates.

Some of these progressives are Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic congresswoman from New York City. Ocasio-Cortez has other Congressional allies like Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota), Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan), and Ayanna Pressley (D-Massachusetts). There are two prominent progressives in the U.S. Senate: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts).

The stock market is tumbling. Interest rates are rising. Illegal aliens are pouring across America’s southern border. Gasoline now costs $6 to $7 a gallon. Food has become alarmingly expensive. Illness from the coronavirus has not disappeared.

Meanwhile, the United States is pouring billions of dollars to help Ukraine fight Russian aggression. Is the U.S. getting anything in exchange for its aid to Ukraine?

Americans can expect the Republicans to take control of both houses of Congress in November 2022.

In several states, the Republican Party has been busy with legislation that can affect certain practices or liberties. Florida wants to control the language in textbooks used by pupils through from kindergarten through the third grade. The Florida legislation became law in March 2022 and is set to take effect on July 1, 2022. According to ABC News, “the bill bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity . . .”

Texas, Florida, Oklahoma, and other have produced legislation to restrict a woman’s constitutional right to have an abortion in essentially the first two trimesters of pregnancy. Such legislation is analogous to Prohibition, the plan to ban the sale of alcoholic beverages nationwide. In America, Prohibition ran from 1920 to 1933. Prohibition failed.

Restrictions on abortion are likely to fail as well. There is no way to control the distribution and usage of Mifepristone, the so-called abortion pill. (Mifepristone is sometimes called RU486).

In June or July 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court is likely to reverse its 1973 decision to permit abortion in the first two trimesters of pregnancy. The 1973 decision came about in a legal case known as Roe v. Wade.

Many Democrats — as well as some independent and a few Republican voters — believe that reversing Roe will offset the other bad news facing the nation. The possible result could be fewer Republican gains in Congress in November.

Eliminating Roe may be helpful to some Democrats. However, if all the current bad news persists, the nation can expect Republicans to gain 40 to 60 seats in the House of Representatives and take control of the Senate.

The time has come for the Democratic Party to abandon its flirtation with socialism and be more like the party of Harry Truman and John Kennedy.