Colman: FREE PRESS UNDER ATTACK IN SAN FRAN

FREE PRESS UNDER ATTACK IN SAN FRANCISCO

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 5/30/19

That great bastion of liberal thinking, San Francisco, is acting more like the former Soviet Union, a dictatorship in which the government oppressed freedom, including freedom of the press.

On May 10, 2019, the San Francisco Police Department raided a journalist’s home and confiscated computers and other journalistic tools belonging to free-lance reporter, Brian Carmody, to whom a police report had been leaked.

The San Francisco police had a warrant to search Carmody’s home. The police wanted to find out who leaked the report.

The police report was related to the death of San Francisco Public Defender, Jeff Adachi, who, while alive, had had many disputes with San Francisco police officers. The leaked report contained information — developed by the police — designed to damage Adachi’s reputation.

San Francisco officials, including the mayor, initially argued that the raid on Carmody‘s home was appropriate. Later, the officials changed their position, saying that police raids on journalists’ sources are not acceptable.

A key question is: Why didn’t the police try to find the person who leaked the report rather than invade the premises of a journalist?

A free press is crucial to the functioning of a democratic society.

Assume the police arrested a given city’s mayor who was arrested for drunk driving. To protect the mayor from bad publicity, the police, instead of making the arrest public, just buried the information on the arrest.

If a reporter obtained a leaked copy of the police report on the arrest and the information were made public, society’s interest would be served. But why should the police try to attack a journalist to find out his sources?

Journalists are not agents of the government. There must be a legal shield to protect journalists’ information from government intrusion.

If government officials can harass and raid a reporter’s information, the journalistic community will be inhibited from trying to find news. America must never become like the former Soviet Union.