Colman: GEORGE WASHINGTON AND THE JEWS

I know that the unions and Progressives do not want American history taught in our schools. I also know the Progressives are the modern day Jew and Israel haters—they are anti-Semite—remember, Obama led the way with his support of the Palestinian terrorist, apology to Middle Eastern nations for supporting Israel. This article by Dr. Colman reminds us of the place of Jews in the founding of our nation.

GEORGE WASHINGTON AND THE JEWS

Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 5/1/23 www.capoliticalreview.com

The nation’s first president, George Washington, welcomed Jews living in America.

After visiting the Tauro Synagogue on Newport, Rhode Island, in 1790, President Washington offered, in a letter dated August 18, 1790, warm words to American Jews.

The president said, “May the Children of the Stock of Abraham, who dwell in this land, continue to merit and enjoy the good will of the other Inhabitants; while everyone shall sit in safety under his own vine and figtree, and there shall be none to make him afraid.”

Mr. Washington set a precedent for all future presidents to follow.

But is Mr. Washington’s assurance of freedom for American Jews in jeopardy?

In recent years, there have been attacks on Jewish institutions in America. According to the Anti- Defamation League, an organization that monitors attacks on Jewish institutions, “antisemitic incidents in the U.S. added up to 3,697 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism . . .” According to the ADL, “this represents the largest number of incidents recorded against Jews in the U.S. recorded by ADL since we began tracking this decades ago.”

In recent years, several major anti-Semitic incidents have been prominent.

On Oct. 27, 2018, a gunman killed 11 people and wounded six at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

At the Chabad of Poway synagogue (near San Diego, California), one woman was killed and three other persons were injured in an April 27, 2019, attack.

On January 15, 2022, a British Pakistani took four people hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

The alarming rise in anti-Semitic incidents in America contradicts President Washington’s proclamation of freedom for American Jews.

The time has come to renew President Washington’s statement that Jews in America have nothing to fear.