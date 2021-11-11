Colman: HAD ENOUGH?

By

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 11/12/21

Everything, especially economically, is getting worse. Have you had enough?

On Nov. 10, 2021, the federal Department of Labor Statistics reported that between October 2020 and October 2021 prices rose 6.2 percent. This means that what cost $100 a year ago, now costs $106.20 today.

This is massive inflation. The inflation can be seen in prices for gasoline. food, rent, and other things.

Inflation is a tax — a tax without legislation.

Inflation bears down hardest on people living on fixed incomes and people with low incomes.

Most Americans will find that their salaries and savings do not keep up with rising prices.

If America had a parliamentary system (like Great Britain), there would be calls for dissolving parliament and having a new election.

America, unfortunately, does not have a parliamentary system. The best that America can do is throw out the Democrats who now control both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate.

There is no guarantee that replacing Democrats with Republicans will mean better government or lower inflation. In the 1970’s, there was inflation when both parties were in power.

There is no excuse for inflation. Government is responsible for rising prices.

For the last several years, interest rates in America have been low — too low. Low interest rates encourage people to borrow money for cars, houses, and other things. All this borrowing pushes up prices.

The Federal Reserve, the nation’s central bank, is responsible for the low interest rates. At least one year ago, the Federal Reserve should have started to raise interest rates. The Federal Reserve was negligent.

Unfortunately, members of the Federal Reserve are appointed, not elected. Thus, there is no direct, political accountability for Federal Reserve members.

The time has come to abolish the Federal Reserve. Let Congress and the president set interest rates.

This is no time for failed Executive Branch leadership. Donald Trump, president from 2017 to 2021, was too old and too inexperienced for the presidency. He was also rude to many people, including the heads of those states allied with the U.S.

President Joseph Biden, while experienced, is incompetent with money. Biden became president on Jan. 20, 2021. Biden will reach age 79 on Nov. 20, 2021.

America needs younger and more competent leadership.

The next Congressional elections are in November 2022. Let’s hope that America’s voters decide that that have had enough of incompetent leadership.