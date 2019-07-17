Colman: HANDLING IMMIGRATION

By

There is a difference between a migrant—someone who asks permission to be in this country and the government grants it. Or an illegal alien who sneaks into our country steal tax dollars from the poor and middle class, crowd our schools and hospitals—then claim they have “constitutional rights.” The President is shutting them off from housing vouchers, enforcing our regulations and changing the terms of asylum so that the illegal aliens have to prove they asked for it—and turned down—in another country. Richard Colman is also concerned about the methods used to protect our borders—but has suggestions on how to end the crisis. “ To get rid of non-citizens, Trump could issue and executive order preventing non-citizens from opening bank accounts. To open a bank account, a customer would have to provide proof of citizenship. To obtain a credit card or debit card, a person would have to provide proof of citizenship. To buy or rent living space, the individual would have prove that he is a citizen. To buy gasoline, food, or medicine, proof of citizenship would be required. To obtain a driver’s license or to rent a vehicle would require the same kind of proof. To obtain employment or enroll in school, an individual would have to show that he is a citizen. I would add just one thing more—under the current law it is illegal to hire an illegal alien. Fine the employers the maximum—and if done a second time, seize the property and business. Make criminals unwelcome in this country. Anyone disagree?

Protesters chant during a May Day demonstration outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in San Francisco on Monday. Thousands are expected to take to the streets across the United States to participate in May Day demonstrations.

HANDLING IMMIGRATION

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 7/18/19

President Donald Trump’s plan to round up — and perhaps deport — non-citizens is not effective.

The president’s plan, which began on July 14, 2019, picked up some non-citizens. Most of them got away or were never contacted.

No one knows how many non-citizens are living in the United States, but the number could be 23 percent of the nation’s 330 million people.

Trump needs a tougher plan if he wants to achieve his goal of eliminating non-citizens from the nation.

Here are few ideas — presumably unconstitutional — for eliminating non-citizens.

These ideas are harsh and probably not in the national interest.

If these restrictions were imposed, all kinds of businesses and individuals would object.

And how would proof of citizenship be provided? Would each person living in America have to have papers showing that he really is a citizen of the U.S.?

These restrictions are reminiscent of the kinds of policies one would find in North Korea, the former Soviet Union, or Hitler’s Germany.

A possible way to control who enters the U.S. is to put some sort of barrier around the whole nation. Individuals who are not citizens but have visas could enter. Those individuals without visas would be denied admission.

The barrier could be maintained by stationing American troops along all borders. The troops could have orders to shoot to kill anyone trying to enter the U.S. illegally. However, one would have to think of what the news media would do. How would citizens of America (and inhabitants of other nations) react if they saw television pictures of illegal aliens being killed while trying to enter the U.S.?

America’s reputation for being an open and welcoming society would be ruined.

A radical plan for eliminating non-citizens would be to eliminate the American welfare state. Under such a plan, anyone could enter the U.S., but there would be no government assistance of any sort. Such a plan is unlikely to become law.

For a foreigner to become an American citizen, several criteria would be needed. The criteria would include a requirement that the applicant be free of disease and have no criminal convictions. Another requirement would be fluency in English. Also, the applicant must have a source of income (like a job).

America has always been a beacon of hope to people living elsewhere. Is there any better example of America’s openness than the nation’s admitting Albert Einstein, born a German Jew, to live in America? Had Einstein stayed in Hitler’s Germany, he would have perished in a Nazi concentration camp.

In a 1939 letter to President Franklin Roosevelt, Einstein, then living in Princeton, New Jersey, warned that Nazi Germany might be developing an atomic bomb. Roosevelt then ordered American scientists to begin work on such a weapon. Would Roosevelt have acted without Einstein’s letter?

There are millions of other Americans — in addition to Einstein — who came and have come to the U.S. to escape political oppression, poverty, and religious persecution.

Two of America’s greatest accomplishments were the development of the atomic bomb and putting men on the moon. Individuals born outside the U.S. were heavily involved in both projects.

America should be proud of its history or immigration. However, the U.S. today may not have the means to accommodate all persons who want to live in America.

No one should be surprised if one billion foreigners worldwide wanted to live in America.

America cannot go on allowing large numbers of illegal aliens to enter the nation. There is not enough room, and the costs would be prohibitive.

A bipartisan compromise involving both Republicans and Democrats would be needed to control who can and who cannot become a U.S. citizen.

Americans should not expect any such compromise soon, if ever.

Nonetheless, America should always maintain its tradition of keeping liberty alive and allowing qualified persons to become citizens.