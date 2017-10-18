Colman: HOME SWEET HOME: ARE THE BENEFITS OF HOME OWNERSHIP ABOUT TO BE CRUSHED?

By

HOME SWEET HOME: ARE THE BENEFITS OF HOME OWNERSHIP ABOUT TO BE CRUSHED?

by Richard Colman, California Political News and Views, 10/19/17



Home ownership is a main goal of the federal government. Is that goal about to be destroyed?

A president of the United States once said: “A nation of homeowners, of people who own a real share in their own land, is unconquerable.”

Another president said: “We’re creating . . . an ownership society in this country, where more Americans than ever will be able to open up their door where they live and say, welcome to my house, welcome to my piece of property.”

Which president is associated with which quotation? Do you give up?

Politically, the two presidents were not at all alike — except in the area of home ownership. One can call these two presidents “the odd couple.”

The first quotation comes from Franklin D. Roosevelt, a Democrat, and president from 1933 to 1945.

The second quotation come from George W. Bush, a Republican, who served as president from 2001 to 2009.

A third president has a plan, part of which, if enacted, my doom home ownership for millions of Americans.

The third president is Donald Trump. In his tax plan, are two provisions.

One provision would reduce or eliminate — for people who itemize their tax returns — the federal income-tax deduction for home-mortgage interest.

The second provision, also for people who itemize their tax returns, the deduction for state and local taxes.

If these two provisions — and only these provisions — became law, housing values, especially in California, could plummet.

In the interest of full disclosure, Trump’s tax plan has other provisions that may lower — or raise — federal taxes.

This article will focus on only two provisions in Trump’s tax scheme: (1) the plan to change the deduction for home-mortgage interest and (2) the plan to eliminate the deduction for state and local taxes, especially local property taxes.

Suppose a person buys a home worth $1.3 million ($1,300,000). In coastal California (especially in the San Francisco and Los Angeles areas), that price for a nice, suburban home could be low.

If the buyer makes a down payment of $300,000, he will still owe $1 million on his house. If he has a 30-year fixed mortgage on the $1 million still owed and if the loan has an interest rate of four percent, his monthly payment will be $4,800 (or $58,000 per year). See <www.interest.com>.

During the first 10 years of the loan, the borrower will have paid $400,000 in interest (or $40,000 a year). That $40,000 a year can be deducted from his federal income tax. For example, if the buyer has a total annual income of $100,000 a year, he will pay tax as if his income were $60,000 ($100,000 minus $40,000 = $60,000).

In the area of state and local taxes, consider only the property tax. In California, the property tax is one percent of a home’s value (plus any additional taxes that voters may have approved earlier). On a home worth $1.3 million, the annual property tax would theoretically be $13,000. (Each year, the property tax might increase.)

In states other than California, property taxes can be even higher.

The $13,000 a year in property tax in California would, under current federal law, be deductible.

Thus, the borrower earning $100,000 annually would get an additional tax deduction of $13,000.

With these two deductions — for home-mortgage interest and property tax payments — the borrower’s taxable income on $100,000 of actual income would be $47,000. ($100,000 minus $40,000 minus another $13,000 = $47,000). This example is somewhat simplified, but gives a picture of the economic benefits of home ownership.

Thus, a person receiving $100,000 in actual income would only owe taxes on $47,000 of that $100,000 of actual income. This is a bargain!

In effect, the federal government’s tax policy allows a homeowner to cut his taxable income by more than half. Taxable income goes from $100,000 to $47,000.

As one accountant said, “The federal government is pointing a gun at every American’s head, saying ‘buy a house or suffer huge financial damage.’ ”

So is Donald Trump’s tax plan a boon to Americans? No one knows. Tax law requires approval by Congress as well as the president. Many changes can occur to a president’s tax plan once Congress gets involved.

Otto von Bismarck, chancellor of Germany from 1862-1890, once commented on the making of laws. Bismarck, presumably referring to tax law, said, “Laws are like sausages, it is better not to see them being made.”

Now, when it comes to home ownership, Americans may have to decide if they agree with President Trump, whose tax plan may doom home ownership for millions of Americans. Or Americans may want to decide if they agree with Franklin Roosevelt and George W. Bush, both of whom have said home ownership is an essential aspect of living in America.