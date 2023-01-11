Colman: HOUSE DEMOCRATS HELPED CREATE A MONSTER

By

The House Republicans have made it clear—operational funding—equipment, salaries, benefits—will not be cut from the Defense budget. Money to promote racism, promote bigotry will be gone. Policies allowing men to use female showers and bathrooms will be gone. Sensitivity training will be gone. In their place will be training for war, not a WOKE society. Pelosi ran the Congress. What she wanted, she got—and no one was strong enough to tell her they were also elected to office. Now with the new rules we will get hearings, a goal of a balanced budget—and rules that mean all 435 members have an opportunity to get amendments on the floor, time to read the bills and a voice in the selection of Committee members. Oh, and Pelosi stopped some Republicans to be on Committee’s and McCarthy is going to stop some radical Democrats from being on Committee’s.

HOUSE DEMOCRATS HELPED CREATE A MONSTER

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 1/12/23

Caving in to extreme, right-wing Republicans gave Kevin McCarthy (R-California) the speakership of the American House of Representatives.

By selling his political soul to these extremist Republicans, McCarthy, in effect, made Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) and her allies, the real power in the House. These extremists are reluctant to fund America’s defense spending. And they are also reluctant to allow the United States to borrow money.

Should we blame McCarthy and these extreme right-wingers for the current situation?

The answer is no.

The blame should be put on House Democrats.

When McCarthy was elected speaker on the night of January 6-7, 2023, the Democrats remained united and voted against him.

If the Democrats had been clever, they would have joined moderate Republicans and provided the votes needed to make a moderate Republican the speaker.

Are there any moderate Republicans? There are at least eight. They are: Representatives Brain Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania; Don Bacon of Nebraska; John Katko of New York; Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey; Chris Smith of New Jersey; Nicole Malliatokis of New York; Tom Reed of New York; and Andrew Garbarino of New York.

But the House Democrats did nothing to promote a moderate Republican as speaker.

With a more moderate House, compromise on such issues a defense spending and financing the nation’s debt, now over $31 trillion, would be possible.

To finance the federal government’s debt, money must be raised from borrowers. Up to now, borrowers have been willing to lend the federal government money. The United States has an excellent record of paying borrowers back. The borrowers earn interest.

But what happens if Congress refuses to allow more borrowing? Then, the United States would be unable to pay many of its bills, and no borrower would ever want to lend money to the federal government again.

Short-term the United States must be able to borrow money.

Long-term, America must get its federal spending under control and start paying off the $31 trillion national debt.

Extreme, right-wing Republicans don’t want America to borrow money.

If the Democrats had supported a moderate Republican as speaker, the U.S. would be in a position to borrow money -– at least temporarily -– until federal spending is brought under control.

Shame on the House Democrats for not helping to provide a functioning House.