Colman: HOUSE SPEAKER PLANS LEGISLATION TO DESTROY TRUMP

By

San Fran Nan wants to nationalize elections—but does not believe the President has the right to re-open our nation. She wants worker to get money during this crisis for not working—yet demands they belong to a union if the business they work for takes any rescue money. She believes in States rights—but want to create the Green Dream, via this crisis, to destroy jobs in this country and kill our economy. “ Pelosi, according to sources, is working on legislation that will provide huge amounts of financial aid to diary farmers in Wisconsin, Ohio, and other states. In addition, the Speaker’s legislation will offer special assistance to industries in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Ohio. The goal of the legislation is to reduce unemployment in America. On April 9, the U.S. Department of Labor reported that between March 19, 2020 and April 2, 2020, 17 million Americans have filed claims for jobless benefits. The Pelosi legislation will add a provision that is expected to be unpalatable to Trump. The provision will allow Latinos who are not American citizens and entered the United States illegally as young children to become American citizens after a five-year waiting period. These Latinos, often called “Dreamers,” came to American as children and have lived here since 2007. There are an estimated 800,000 Dreamers in the United States. They are part of a program called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). DACA recipients qualify for temporary protection from deportation. You read that right—in exchange for saving the American dairy industry, she is demanding that law breakers become citizens. What does that have to do with the Wuhan Virus? Even before the crisis, San Fran was a Third World city—used needles everywhere, homeless in the doorways of buildings and stores, feces—human and dog—everywhere. It is a city that is banning cars—but loves drugs. The destructive Nancy Pelosi truly represents the Calcutta of the West, San Fran.

HOUSE SPEAKER PLANS LEGISLATION TO DESTROY TRUMP

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 4/14/20

According to well-informed sources, Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, is preparing a plan to destroy President Donald Trump’s political career.

These sources say that Pelosi (D-California) is working closely with U.S. Senate minority leader, Chuck Schumer (D-New York), to introduce legislation, which if not passed, could create an economic depression, forcing Trump to resign or lose the 2020 presidential election.

Pelosi’s planned legislation goes beyond the $2.2 trillion package that Congress passed and the president signed a few weeks ago.

There is no question that Trump and Pelosi hate each other. On various occasions, Trump has called Pelosi, “crazy Nancy” and a “disaster.” Right after Trump delivered his 2020 State of the Union speech, Pelosi tore up her copy of Trump’s remarks. Pelosi’s action was seen on nation-wide television.

Pelosi, according to sources, is working on legislation that will provide huge amounts of financial aid to diary farmers in Wisconsin, Ohio, and other states. In addition, the Speaker’s legislation will offer special assistance to industries in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Ohio.

The goal of the legislation is to reduce unemployment in America. On April 9, the U.S. Department of Labor reported that between March 19, 2020 and April 2, 2020, 17 million Americans have filed claims for jobless benefits.

The Pelosi legislation will add a provision that is expected to be unpalatable to Trump. The provision will allow Latinos who are not American citizens and entered the United States illegally as young children to become American citizens after a five-year waiting period. These Latinos, often called “Dreamers,” came to American as children and have lived here since 2007.

There are an estimated 800,000 Dreamers in the United States. They are part of a program called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). DACA recipients qualify for temporary protection from deportation.

In his 2016 campaign for president, Trump called Latinos who have entered the United States illegally “rapists.” Trump has used other derogatory expressions to describe illegal aliens from Latin America.

Pelosi’s planned legislation is designed to force Trump to veto the legislation, allowing Democrats to claim that Trump denied assistance to farmers, businesses, and unemployed Americans.

If Trump does sign the planned legislation, assuming it passes both the House and Senate, Democrats will be able to claim credit for putting unemployed Americans back to work. Democrats will also be able to claim that their legislation helped distressed American farmers and injured American businesses, especially small businesses, regain their footing after the coronavirus pandemic.

No one should underestimate Pelosi’s political skills. Presiding of a fractious group of House Democrats, the Speaker, in 2019, got House Democrats to vote articles of impeachment against Trump. Later, during a Senate trial, Trump was acquitted of all charges.

However, since his Senate acquittal, Trump has faced the greatest crisis of his political career. He is under pressure to end the death and destruction associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump’s administration is divided on how quickly a return to economic normality should occur. Some members of the Trump administration want normal economic activity to resume soon. Other members of the administration fear that a return to normality that is too quick will unleash a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.