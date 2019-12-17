Colman: HOW TO HAVE A WOMAN PRESIDENT

By

It is a technical possibility that San Fran Nan cold be President of the United States. The Congress and Senate would have to impeach both Trump and VP Pence at the same time, then San Fran can run the nation. Or, if there is a deadlock and the Demo rats do not want Hillary, Pelosi could be the nominee of the Socialist Party (Democrat Party)

HOW TO HAVE A WOMAN PRESIDENT

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 12/18/19

If President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence leave office simultaneously –before their respective terms end on January 20, 2021 — America will have a woman president instantaneously.

That president would be Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Under the laws governing presidential succession, the Speaker becomes the president if both the presidency and the vice presidency are vacant.

There is always the possibility that a terrorist act could eliminate both Trump and Pence at the same time.

The odds that Nancy Pelosi would become president if there were — simultaneously — vacancies in the presidency and the vice presidency are indeed low. But, something could go wrong, and Ms. Pelosi could become the president.

However, there is another way Ms. Pelosi, now 79 years old, could become president. She could, if the Democratic presidential nominating convention in the summer of 2020 became deadlocked, Ms. Pelosi might become the convention’s choice for president.

No one should underestimate Ms. Pelosi’s political skills. She is the first women to become Speaker. Given the unruliness of Democrats in the House of Representatives, becoming speaker is no easy task. Any Democratic Speaker would have to get along with Northern liberals, centrist Midwesterners, loopy Westerners from states like California, and the various pressure groups that make up the Democratic Party.

In the House, Ms. Pelosi herself represents San Francisco, one of the oddest cities, politically speaking, in the United States. San Francisco has a diverse population. Some individual or group is always protesting something such as housing policies, utility bills, dirty streets, and other matters.

Despite San Francisco’s image, Ms. Pelosi presents herself well. She is always fashionably dressed and does not have the image of some sort of radical. Despite some nasty criticism from President Trump, Ms. Pelosi manages to maintain her composure. Ms. Pelosi manages to ignore Mr. Trump’s taunts. The president has called the Speaker “a disaster.”

During the early years of the administration of presidential administration of Barack Obama, Ms. Pelosi played a key role in getting the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) through the House.

From early 2007 to early 2011, Ms. Pelosi was Speaker. She lost her position when the Republicans, in the November 2010 mid-term elections, took control of the House.

In the 2018 mid-terms, Democrats regained control of the House, and in early 2019 Ms. Pelosi became Speaker again.

Ms. Pelosi comes from a political family. She presumably acquired political skills from her father, Thomas D’Alesandro Jr., who was a Democratic congressman from Maryland (1939-1947) and, later, mayor of Baltimore (1947-1959).

Ms. Pelosi was elected to Congress after incumbent Congresswoman Sala Burton (D-San Francisco) died while in office. In April 1987, Ms. Pelosi won a special election to succeed Ms. Burton.

Before becoming a member of Congress, Ms. Pelosi was a prodigious fund-raiser for Democratic candidates.

A few weeks ago, a reporter asked Ms. Pelosi if she “hated” President Trump. She replied that she didn’t hate anybody and prayed for Mr. Trump. Then, she told the reporter, “Don’t mess with me.”

In an election contest, could Ms. Pelosi beat Mr. Trump?

Mr. Trump has never been very popular since becoming president. In different polls, his approval rating has generally hovered around 40 percent since his inauguration.

Mr. Trump has insulted people, including Republicans. When running for president in 2015-2016, he said the Sen. John McCain, (R-Arizona) was not a Vietnam war hero because McCain was captured by the North Vietnamese and spent several years in a North Vietnamese prison. Mr. McCain was tortured while in prison.

Mr. Trump has used foul language in public. He has been a disruptive force with such American allies as France, Germany, Canada, and Japan. He has said that he opposes a woman’s right to choose whether or not to terminate a pregnancy. He has disparaged Latinos and African-Americans.

When running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, Mr. Trump used derogatory names for his Republican opponents. For example, he called Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) “lying Ted.”

Mr. Trump’s does have the advantage of presiding over a strong American economy. In November 2019, the unemployment rate among Americans was 3.5 percent, the lowest level in 50 years.

Some Americans dislike Ms. Pelosi. Nonetheless, she is a forceful political figure. She does not insult people — even people with whom she disagrees. She is willing to compromise. In a recent matter involving American trade with Canada and Mexico, she and Mr. Trump were able to surmount their differences and produce an agreement.

Who knows what the future will bring? But if Ms. Pelosi does become president of the United States, America will have a formidable political figure sitting in the Oval Office.