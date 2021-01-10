Colman: HUGE, AUTHORITARIAN INSTITUTIONS

By

Social media is closing down open debate and differences of opinion. Mainstream media has lied about the fraud and corruption in the recent election—calling those who bring the proof “conspiracy theorists”. The NFL and NBA have become propaganda affiliates of racist, hate groups. The National Board of Realtors demand only Progressives be allowed to sell homes—if you support Trump or question the legitimacy of the election, that is hate speech and your right to sell homes can be taken from you. We are living in Fascist times. Schwarzenegger just gave an interview to the Sacramento Bee, recounting what post World War 2 Austria was like. He would have been more honest if he reported on the comparisons of today and living in Nazi controlled Austria. “If the Jan. 6, 2021, ransacking of the Capitol in Washington, D.C. were, instead, carried out by anti-Vietnam war protestors, would the news media have covered the event in a similar manner to the coverage of Jan. 6, 2021. Will there be more unrest in America? As long as many Americans have fears of neighborhood change, a bad economy, a pandemic that seems out of control, poor schools, and a failure to have a rising standard of living, more unrest can be expected.”

HUGE, AUTHORITARIAN INSTITUTIONS

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views, 11/21

“The malady of powerlessness in the face of huge, authoritarian institutions” is how former New York City Mayor John Lindsay described anti-Vietnam war riots of the 1960’s.

Lindsay was mayor of the nation’s largest city from 1966 to 1974. He was an ultra-liberal Republican and after a few years as mayor dropped his affiliation with the Republican Party.

During Donald Trump’s presidency, Trump was really a symptom of deep dissatisfaction among the American people.

Trump, elected president in November 2016, specifically has been a symbol of discontent arising from immigration by illegal aliens, fear of certain ethnic minorities, government bureaucracy (often called the “deep state’), government overregulation, and a static or falling American standard of living. In November 2020, Trump lost his bid for re-election.

In an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal (Aug. 16, 2020), Trump and his Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson, wrote, “We reject the ultraliberal view that the federal bureaucracy should dictate where and how people live. We believe the suburbs offer a wonderful life for Americans of all races and backgrounds . . .”

Violence is not new to government buildings and institutions. In 1954, four Puerto Rican nationalists sitting in the visitor’s gallery of the U.S. House of Representatives, sprayed rounds of ammunition into the House chamber. In 1967, a group of armed Black Panthers invaded and damaged the California State Legislature. On May Day 1971, some 12,000 anti-Vietnam war protestors were rounded up in Washington, D.C. and detained in a nearby sports stadium.

Dissidents, in 1971 and again in 1983, bombed the U.S. Capitol.

If the Jan. 6, 2021, ransacking of the Capitol in Washington, D.C. were, instead, carried out by anti-Vietnam war protestors, would the news media have covered the event in a similar manner to the coverage of Jan. 6, 2021.

Will there be more unrest in America? As long as many Americans have fears of neighborhood change, a bad economy, a pandemic that seems out of control, poor schools, and a failure to have a rising standard of living, more unrest can be expected.

Currently, about 40 percent to 45 percent of Americans say they support Trump.

No one should underestimate the amount of rage among many Americans.