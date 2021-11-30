Colman: IF I HAD A HAMMER . .

By

In one town a Home Depot was invaded. The criminals took hammers shovels, crowbars and other tools to open doors, stores and exhibit cases. They got the hammer from one place to invade many others. Sadly, these invasions have spread from San Fran to Los Angeles, to Chicago, Philly and dozens of other cities. In Contra Costa County it took a haul of $40,000 before the DA decided someone needed to be arrested. In almost all the cities invaded, the DA does no support the arrest or conviction of criminals. Now the families and businesses in those town are paying the price for supporting the criminal class. “The thugs have a special method of operation. They use social media to plan attacks on stores. The thugs often arrive at a store in groups of about 50 cars. Then, in seconds, the thugs loot the store and in less than a minute get away before the police have time to arrive. To smash jewelry display cases, thugs use hammers. What would Peter, Paul, and Mary say about the perversion of their song, “If I Had a Hammer?” Maybe instead we need the Johnny Cash song, “Folsom Blues”?

IF I HAD A HAMMER . . .

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 12/1/21

In 1962, the folk-rock group, Peter, Paul, and Mary, had a hit song entitled, “If I Had a Hammer.”

The song was about love and peace. Some of the song’s words are, “I’d hammer out love between my brothers and sisters all over this land.”

Fifty-nine years later, things have changed — really changed.

Today, certain groups of thugs are not hammering out love.

Instead, thugs are hammering out jewelry display cases in high-end stores, like Nordstrom’s, especially Nordstrom stores located in Northern and Southern California.

According to estimates, these thugs have stolen over $500,000 worth of merchandise in recent days.

The thugs have a special method of operation. They use social media to plan attacks on stores. The thugs often arrive at a store in groups of about 50 cars. Then, in seconds, the thugs loot the store and in less than a minute get away before the police have time to arrive.

To smash jewelry display cases, thugs use hammers.

What would Peter, Paul, and Mary say about the perversion of their song, “If I Had a Hammer?”

Thugs using hammers want to destroy private property. There is no mention of peace and love.

Police officers need to be prepared for attacks on stores.

One should ask if police, when seeing looting in progress, need to give orders to shoot and kill thieves.

The looting of private property has precedents. Look at the French Revolution of 1789 and the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917. In both revolutions, private property was placed in jeopardy. Associated with each revolution were higher prices for many items, especially food.

Currently, America has not approached a state of revolution. But American inflation is the highest in 30 years. Food and gasoline are now very expensive. Who knows what turmoil America will face in the future,