Colman: IMMIGRATION: DID THOMAS JEFFERSON HAVE A USEFUL IDEA?

By

Here is a very interesting idea from Dr. Richard Colman. He suggests the United States buy land in other countries to house and take care of illegal aliens—instead of camps here in the U.S. “ Suppose the U.S. bought some square miles inside Venezuela (or somewhere else in Latin America). A special part of Venezuela could then be set aside, making the land a sort of American protectorate. The value of this land-purchase idea is that it would give those Latin Americans who want entry into the U.S. a place — outside of the U.S. — to go. These Latinos would be in a location where they would not have to learn a new language, like English. Except for Brazil, Spanish is the language of Latin America. It would be cheaper to do this than current camps throughout the U.S. What do you think of the idea?

IMMIGRATION: DID THOMAS JEFFERSON HAVE A USEFUL IDEA?

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 5/1/19

For what today is a measly $15 million, Thomas Jefferson, as president, bought 827,000 square miles of land west of the Mississippi River.

Jefferson’s act was called the Louisiana Purchase.

About 827,000 square miles is approximately three times the size of Texas.

The United States paid the money to France, which needed funds during the Napoleonic Wars.

Today, the U.S. does not have, within the borders of its North American territory, the empty space to implement something like the Louisiana Purchase. The year was 1803.

But the U.S. might be able to buy (or rent) land elsewhere.

Many Latin American countries, like Venezuela, are broke. In Venezuela, food is scarce. Electricity service is intermittent. Residents are leaving the country, often headed for adjacent Columbia.

Suppose the U.S. bought some square miles inside Venezuela (or somewhere else in Latin America). A special part of Venezuela could then be set aside, making the land a sort of American protectorate.

The value of this land-purchase idea is that it would give those Latin Americans who want entry into the U.S. a place — outside of the U.S. — to go. These Latinos would be in a location where they would not have to learn a new language, like English. Except for Brazil, Spanish is the language of Latin America.

There are problems with this plan. It would cost money. The American military might have to be used to relocate Latinos. Refugees inside this American-owned land would have to be supplied with food, clothing, medical care, and shelter. The refugees would need jobs.

But consider this. If there were some American-owned land in Spanish-speaking Latin America, the American government could tell the thousands, perhaps millions, of Latinos who want to enter the United States illegally that America is closed to them.

Someone should do a cost analysis, computing the cost of America’s buying land in Latin America. The analysis might show that America’s owning and managing land in Latin America is cheaper than letting all these illegal Latinos into America proper.

Under this plan, the U.S. could justifiably seal — in terms of people — the border between the U.S. and Mexico. America’s southern border could be made impenetrable, using the American military or some other part of the American government to make sure that no one enters the U.S. illegally.

To keep America’s southern border sealed, the American could use tear gas and water cannons to keep unwanted Latino immigrants out. Of course, there are more forceful methods, but these other methods would be associated with bad publicity and open the U.S. to charges of brutality. How would it look on television to see the American military shoot and kill Latino refugees?

If the U.S. used military force in Latin America, the U.S. would be compared to the Soviet Union, which brutally suppressed the Hungarian Revolution of 1956. Similarly, the Soviet Union brutally suppressed the Prague Spring, the 1968 uprising in Czechoslovakia. In 1956 and 1968 respectively, Hungary and Czechoslovakia were satellites of the Soviets.

With purchased land inside Latin America, the U.S. could argue that it is being compassionate while simultaneously keeping unwanted Latino immigrants away from American soil.

The plan is somewhat analogous to giving Jews a Middle East homeland in Israel. Israel became an independent nation in 1948. The Israelis had to convert their essentially worthless land into a vibrant economy. But the Israelis did the job, and now they have a successful nation.

No one knows if those Latinos who are unwanted inside the United States would have the ability to take worthless land and create a economic powerhouse. But why not give these Latinos a chance?

The U.S. should still support immigration. But letting newcomers into America would require establishing rules. The rules could demand that immigrants have a means of support (like a job), be free of disease, not have any convictions for felonies, comply with American laws, and know English.

If Thomas Jefferson were alive, he might be very pleased to see that a version of the Louisiana Purchase is an idea that still has great merit.