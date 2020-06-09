Colman: IMMIGRATION REFORM IS NEEDED IN AMERICA

By

I will make this simple. We do need immigration reform, quickly. What reform? Just enforce the laws already on the books. It is illegal to give assistance to an illegal alien so they can stay in the country. Stop State and local governments from financing illegal aliens, end housing vouchers, food stamps, and free health care. Then get rid of the sanctuary city/state rules and allow the Feds to do their job. That is all the reform we need. Literally we do not need a single new law, no more studies or investigations. Enforce the laws or change them. Until they are changed, just enforce the laws. What do you think?

IMMIGRATION REFORM IS NEEDED IN AMERICA

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 6/10/20

Immigration laws need to be changed.

Too many people are entering the United States who lack the credentials to be become American citizens (or permanent residents).

Since its founding, America has been a beacon of hope to many foreigners. Perhaps America’s most famous immigrant is Albert Einstein, a German Jew who fled Nazism in his native Germany to become an American citizen.

There is no doubt that America became a better country with Einstein as a citizen. In 1939, Einstein wrote a letter to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, saying to the president that Nazi Germany might be constructing an atomic bomb. After reading Einstein’s letter, Roosevelt ordered America to start work on an atomic bomb. In 1945, American atomic bombs ended World War II.

Today, America has 330 million people. Many, probably most, are fine citizens. But immigrants, if unskilled, uneducated, or poor, can become a drain on the nation’s economy.

Immigration laws need reform.

One reform would be an immigrant’s proficiency in America’s language, English. For many years, immigrants to America have had to learn English. Learning English, to a person unfamiliar with the language, might seem hard. But after some study, immigrants can learn to speak excellent English.

Another reform would be having a source of income. Too many people are entering the United States without jobs. Jobless immigrants can become a burden on society because they obtain free things from government, such as food stamps, utility payments, and rental assistance. In California, for example, 20 percent of the population lives in poverty. Another 20 percent l

No immigrant who has a criminal record while in the United States should be allowed to become a citizen. Such a person should be deported.

An immigrant who brings a disease into the United States should also be deported.

America must not reject immigrants who qualify to become citizens. In foreign countries, there are people who have skills, ambition, and knowledge of English. Such people should be welcomed. After all, just about every American — even those who came to this country on the Mayflower — has or had immigrant roots.

How many people want to become citizens of North Korea, Russia, or China? Plenty of people in these foreign countries want to leave, and their first choice of a new country is America. The fact that so many people want to live in America is a great compliment to the United States.

Think of a restaurant. If there is a long line of people waiting to get in, the food must be good. If there is no line, the food is likely to be awful.

America must remain a beacon of hope to those who are oppressed or persecuted, often for religious reasons.

American Jews are an example. The bitter oppression that Jews faced in Europe, Asia, Africa, and elsewhere forced many Jews to come to America. Today, Jews are highly influential in academia, the professions, Wall Street, the news media, the publishing industry, Hollywood, and Silicon Valley. (Jews are only two percent of America’s population.) What is true for Jews is also true for other groups in America.

Today, America has to be more careful about who can become a citizen.

But let’s not bar the door to those people who can continue to make America the freest and best country on earth.