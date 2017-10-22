Colman: INFLATION IS GOVERNMENT THEFT

By

INFLATION IS GOVERNMENT THEFT

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views 10/23/17



In 1960, a family could live — not well — on $10,000 a year. The family could afford a house, have only one spouse work, and take a modest vacation.

Today, $10,000 a year puts a family in the poverty category.

A house that cost $20,000 in 1960 might cost $2 million or more today.

Inflation is a tax — a tax not passed by Congress.

If the $10,000 from 1960 were used to buy gold, 285.71 ounces of gold could have been purchased.

Gold, in 1960, had a government-fixed price of $35 an ounce. Americans between 1933 and 1975 were not permitted to own gold. (There were some exceptions for jewelry and dental procedures.)

In today’s market (October 2017), $10,000 would buy 7.7 ounces of gold, not 285.71 ounces.

If the $10,000 from 1960 were used to buy gold, that $10,000 would be worth (in October 2017) $371,428.57!

Currently, the Federal Reserve wants a two percent annual rate of inflation. Why should there even be any inflation? In fact, why should there even be a Federal Reserve?

The Federal Reserve, by causing inflation, is, in effect, raising taxes without an act of Congress.

The Federal Reserve causes inflation by printing too much money. (Today, money is not really printed. Some sort of computer process is used, but the effect is the same.)

If the Federal Reserve printed enough money, every American could, in theory, receive $1 million in cash. With all that cash floating around, people would start buying homes, cars, vacations, and other things. With all that demand for things, prices would rise, and the extra $1 million would not buy any more than it did before the printing of the money began.

In Germany, after World War I, the German government (the Weimar Republic) began printing money to pay off war debts that the victors of the war imposed. In 1918, what cost one German mark cost one trillion German marks in 1923. So, if Germany owed one trillion marks in 1918, Germany was able — through the induction of inflation — to pay off the one trillion-mark debt by 1923. All Germany had to do was print so much money that one mark in 1918 would be worth one trillion marks by 1923.

The German hyperinflation caused political instability. On November 9, 1923, Adolf Hitler and a group of his thugs, tried to overthrow the government of Bavaria. The plot, called the Beer Hall Putsch, was attempted in a Munich beer hall. The coup failed, and Hitler went to jail. Subsequently, Hitler was freed.

About 10 years later, on January 30, 1933, Hitler, having drawn support from the German middle class, which has been devastated by inflation (and later economic depression), became chancellor of Germany. Hitler blamed Germany’s economic problems on the Jews.

Between the mid-1930’s and 1945, when World War II ended, Hitler had exterminated six million Jews. Their only “crime” was being Jewish.

In America, inflation is one of the nation’s major economic problems. (Another major problem is the level of taxation and the level of government spending. The time has come for Congress to put a limit on taxation and the amount of government spending.)

Inflation has hurt Americans. For purchases of such things as houses, cars, groceries, gasoline, medical expenses, the time has come for merchants to accept gold or, perhaps, a crypto-currency such as the computer-related Bitcoin.

Through inflation (and taxation) the U.S. government has been robbing all citizens. American’s wealth is being confiscated. Unemployment may affect 10 percent of the people. Inflation affects 100 percent of the people.

It’s time for a change. America needs to eliminate inflation.

Furthermore, America does not need a Hitler, assuming the United States has not had several Hitler-like leaders in recent decades.