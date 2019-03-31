Colman: IS A GOVERNMENT-RELATED HOUSING BOONDOGGLE FOR CALIFORNIA COMING?

By

IS A GOVERNMENT-RELATED HOUSING BOONDOGGLE FOR CALIFORNIA COMING?

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 4/1/19



A shortage of housing, especially housing for low-income people, is frequently being mentioned by California’s governor and members of the California State Legislature.

The governor, Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, elected in November 2018, wants California to build 3.5 million new homes by 2025.

State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) is sponsoring Senate Bill 50, which, if enacted, will call for the construction of extra homes within one-quarter mile of a frequently used bus stop or one-half mile of a train station.

Co-sponsoring Senate Bill 50 is State Senator, Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley).

Several surveys conducted between June 2018 and February 2019, indicate that about half of California’s population, including residents of the San Francisco Bay Area, is considering leaving.

On Mar. 24, 2019, the East Bay Times, a newspaper covering much of the Bay Area, reported that 44 percent of Bay Area residents are ” . . . likely to leave the Bay Area in the next few years.”

The Times article reported the results of a poll conducted by FM3 Research, a polling company, which surveyed 1,568 Bay Area residents between Feb. 14-24, 2019. Specifically, the poll covered Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties.

According to the Times’ article about FM3’s poll, ” . . . nearly two-thirds of Bay Area residents say the quality of life here has gotten worse in the past five years . . .” The article added that Bay Area residents are unhappy because of ” . . . high housing prices, traffic jams, the cost of living and homelessness.”

Another survey, published on Feb. 20, 2019, in Curbed San Francisco, a real estate publication, cited the results of a poll by the San Francisco office of Edelman, a public relations firm. According to Curbed, ” . . . Edelman found that a majority of Californians polled — 53 percent — say that they are considering moving out of the state, citing the cost of housing and the overall cost of living . . .”

The Nov. 30, 2018, issue of Alert, a publication of the California Chamber of Commerce, reported the results of a Chamber poll. According to Alert, “More than three quarters of voters agree that ‘earning a middle class lifestyle is becoming almost impossible in my part of California.’ “

On June 3, 2018, the Bay Area Council, a business group, reported that, “Growing pessimism among voters about the overall direction the Bay Area is heading has more and more people thinking about heading for the doors. Bay Area Council Poll released today (June 3) found that 46 percent of are ready to leave in the next few years, up from 40 percent last year [2017] and 34 percent in 2016.”

At a symposium on Mar. 28, 2019, in Orinda, California, a city 15 miles east of San Francisco, Dennis Richards a member of the San Francisco Planning Commission, said that Sen. Wiener’s Senate Bill 50 is a, “Top down, autocratic Soviet-style plan.” Richards said he was speaking for himself and was not representing any other entity.

The Bay Area currently has a population of seven million. If half of these people leave the region, the population will drop to 3.5 million.

If 3.5 million people leave the Bay Area and if 3.5 million remain, there will be no need for additional housing.

Perhaps Gov. Newsom and state senator Wiener are using scare tactics in calling for more housing in California, including the Bay Area.

Could it be that Newsom and Wiener are under the influence of entities that profit from the construction of new housing? Such entities are real-estate developers, banks, insurance companies, construction unions, architects, and interior designers.

If significant numbers of residents of the Golden State leave and if in the next five years millions of new homes are built, the current shortage of housing will disappear and California will be left with excessive, unneeded housing.

California’s elected officials should let the free-market work. Government is not needed to become involved in the real-estate business.

If Gov. Newsom’s goal of 3.5 million new homes by 2025 is fulfilled, the result could easily be a glut of housing, not a shortage.