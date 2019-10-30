Colman: IS AMERICA’S NATIONAL SECURITY IN DANGER?

By

The Democrats have made it clear—they want to protect the Syrian border—but have open borders with Mexico. Congress needs to pass a bill to finance our military—the Democrats only want to impeach the President. Our security is also financed based. The Democrats want tax increases, kill jobs and spend TRILLIONS on the Paris Climate Accords—money going to corrupt foreign government, bankrupting Americans. Dr. Colman asks an important question, is our national security endangered. The clear answer is YES. Whether it is our military, our economics, our trade, our jobs, the Democrats have the same policy—weaken America. Until the new NAFTA is approved by Congress—only Pelosi is holding that up, hundreds of thousands of American jobs will not be created, higher wages will be stymied—and the America families harmed. “Winston Churchill once said, “There is only one thing worse than fighting with allies, and that is fighting without them.” For the last several years, the United States has been irritating, ignoring, or betraying its allies. The results could be disastrous for the nation’s national security. Obama told Israel to go to hell—thankfully President Trump has repaired that relationship.

IS AMERICA’S NATIONAL SECURITY IN DANGER?

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 10/31/19

Winston Churchill once said, “There is only one thing worse than fighting with allies, and that is fighting without them.”

For the last several years, the United States has been irritating, ignoring, or betraying its allies. The results could be disastrous for the nation’s national security.

Let’s take Israel.

Israel is not, by treaty, formally allied with the U.S. but is a staunch ally anyway.

President Donald Trump has been very supportive of Israel.

Trump has moved the American embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a very popular act in Israel.

In June 2019, Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, unveiled a sign on the Golan Heights. The sign bore the name Trump Heights. Netanyahu said the sign will mark the spot where Israel plans a new settlement in the Golan Heights.

Israel seized the Golan Heights in the 1967 six-day war Israel fought against Syria, Egypt, and other nations. In 1981, Israel formally annexed the Golan Heights.

But, in the wake of Trump’s removal of American troops in northern Syria in October 2019, does Israel still have confidence in Trump?

The removal of the American troops allowed Turkey, Syria, and Russia to assume control of a 20-mile strip in northern Syria. Iran, where residents shout “Death to America” and “Death to Israel,” is now closely allied with Turkey, Syria, and Russia.

The American pull-out of troops in northern Syria frightened the Kurds, an ethnic group that lives in that region and which strongly supported American efforts to rid the region of members of the terrorist organization, the Islamic State (often called ISIS).

The Kurds feel betrayed by the American withdrawal.

But what are the Israelis thinking?

According to Shlomo Ben-Ami, once Israel’s foreign minister and now vice president of the Toledo International Center for peace, “America’s unreliability as both a global leader is no longer in doubt — and countries are adjusting accordingly” (The New York Times, Oct. 24, 2019).

If Israelis doubt America’s reliability as an ally, will other allied nations doubt future U.S. support? Israel is presumably America’s staunchest supporter anywhere in the world.

National security should not be a partisan affair. Allies like Israel, Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, Great Britain, and other democratic nations must be able to count on American support.

There are many nations — and groups — which wish to subvert or destroy the U.S. In this group are China, North Korea, Iran, Russia, ISIS, and other hostile entities.

When President Harry Truman, after World War II, wanted to help rebuild Europe and part of Asia, he had to ask a Republican Congress for help. In the November 1946 election, the Republicans took control of both houses of Congress. The Republicans were in control of Congress from 1947 to 1949.

While some Republicans such as U.S. Sen. Robert Taft (R-Ohio) opposed helping impoverished or defeated nations and did not support giving these nations a chance to become democratic allies, Truman in 1946-47 contacted Sen. Arthur Vandenberg (R-Michigan). Vandenberg, a very influential Republican senator, was President pro tempore of the Senate from 1947 to 1949.

For aid to vanquished allies, Vandenberg told Truman that the president could count on Republican Congressional support as long as the president himself made any requests for help.

In 1947, Truman appeared before Congress and asked for special aid to Greece and Turkey. Greece was experiencing a civil war, a war that communist forces might win. Turkey, which neighbors the Soviet Union (now Russia) was fearful of a Soviet takeover. Truman’s request was called the Truman Doctrine. Congress appropriated funds to help both Greece and Turkey.

Truman had two secretaries of state. One was George Marshall, who for Presidents Franklin Roosevelt and Truman, directed military operations for America during World War II. The other secretary of state was Dean Acheson, a Washington lawyer who worked for the Roosevelt and Truman administrations. In 1949, Truman made Acheson secretary of state.

In November 1948, the Democrats took control of Congress, and Truman, in what some people considered a surprise, won election as president.

Truman and Acheson worked closely together to rebuild Europe and Japan. Today, Europe and Japan are rebuilt and are democracies.