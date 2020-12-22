Colman: IS CALIFORNIA A NEW ROACH MOTEL?

By

IS CALIFORNIA A NEW ROACH MOTEL?

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 12/23/20

“Roaches check in, but they don’t check out.” This is a slogan developed by the Black Flag company to sell a device to catch cockroaches.

A new slogan may be coming to California residents: “Californians check in but they can’t check out.”

Under California Assembly Bill 2088 (AB 2088), the California legislature is considering a bill that would impose a wealth tax on California residents and others who live part-time in the state.

The California legislature, on Aug. 13, 2020, developed an amended version of AB 2088. Twelve Assembly members and two state senators were involved. The bill, if enacted, would impose a 0.4% annual tax on a taxpayers world-wide wealth above $30 million. The legislation would not apply to real estate. The wealth tax would be based on a person’s wealth at the end of a given calendar year.

An opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal (Dec. 18, 2020) covers the proposed California wealth tax.

The wealth tax would apply to residents, part-year residents, and anyone who spends more than 60 days inside the state.

So would former President Barack Obama, who reportedly has a winter home in Palm Springs, have to pay a wealth tax if he spends more than 60 days in California and has enough wealth?

What would Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook have to pay? And don’t forget Tim Cook of Apple and Sergei Brin of Google.

To enforce collection of the wealth tax, California might have to erect some sort of Berlin Wall to stop wealthy individuals — residents and non-residents — from leaving California.

The wealth tax is just another obstacle to living and working in California. In recent months, a new California law governing family leave was passed. The law applies to firms with five or more employees.

Unless California stops overregulating businesses, firms will close down, cut payrolls, relocate, raise prices, or do a combination of these things.

Is California on the verge of becoming a new Roach Motel, where individuals check in but never check out?