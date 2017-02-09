Colman: IS POLITICAL REPRESSION ABOUT TO ARRIVE IN AMERICA?

By

In the 1960’s I was giving speeches against the totalitarian views and values of Dr. Herbert Marcuse. He did not believe in freedom, free speech or honest governments. Marcuse approved of riots, violence and the ending of human rights, in order to have an authoritarian government. Now it looks like the anarchists tried to close down the inauguration and did end free speech at Cal Berkeley. Marcuse is alive and well in the #blacklivesmovement, the Democrat Party and the radicalism sweeping our campuses and communities. Richard Colman calls Herbert Marcuse the “father of the New Left”. I prefer to call him “The return of the fascist’s regimes” “Now, 50 years later, political repression is appearing again. But the repression is not the old-style repression associated with so-called capitalist exploitation of workers. The New Repression comes from government. Government is repressing people by overtaxing and overregulating them. And government has put American deeply into debt. In 1981, Ronald Reagan’s first year as president of the United States, the national debt was $1 trillion. Today the national debt is now $20 trillion and growing rapidly.” That is right, government in conjunction with the violent Progressive/totalitarian movement is killing off a free society—that is going to be the legacy of the Democrat Party.



IS POLITICAL REPRESSION ABOUT TO ARRIVE IN AMERICA?

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views 2/10/17



Does anyone remember Herbert Marcuse?

Marcuse was the so-called father of the New Left, a bunch of 1960’s radicals who protested the war in Vietnam, capitalism, and authority in general.

Marcuse, a Jew born in Germany in 1898, is known for his book, “One Dimensional Man,” a critique of the consumer society in America and elsewhere.

Marcuse became associated with the term, “political repression.”

Marcuse, after the Nazis came to power in Germany in 1933, emigrated to America the next year. Marcuse, who held a doctoral degree in the humanities, died in 1979.

In “One Dimensional Man (1964),” Marcuse wrote that the worker has no control over the means of capitalist production and is alienated.

While Marcuse detested being called “father” of the New Left, his work inspired a bunch of radicals who spent time in such places as Berkeley, California.



One of Marcuse’s best known disciples was Jerry Rubin, who could be seen roaming the Berkeley campus in the 1960’s. Rubin was a student at the University of California at Berkeley but dropped out to pursue social activism. He was part of the “revolutionary scene” that made the Berkeley campus synonymous with dissent.

Now, 50 years later, political repression is appearing again. But the repression is not the old-style repression associated with so-called capitalist exploitation of workers.

The New Repression comes from government. Government is repressing people by overtaxing and overregulating them. And government has put American deeply into debt.

In 1981, Ronald Reagan’s first year as president of the United States, the national debt was $1 trillion. Today the national debt is now $20 trillion and growing rapidly.

In 1837, when President Andrew Jackson left office, there was no national debt. So, from 1837 to 1981, a span of 144 years, the debt reached $1 trillion. From 1981 to 2016, a span of only 35 years, the debt reached the current $20 trillion level.

How does government finance debt? Government sells bonds, and bonds are a form of lending. A person or group buys a bond and is promised an opportunity to earn interest over the life of the bond. For example, if a person bought a 10-year bond on February 9, 2017, he would be quoted an interest rate of 2.4 percent.

During World War II, the United States government sold “war bonds,” to help finance the battle against Germany and Japan. During the war, income from taxes was not high enough to cover wartime expenses. Selling war bonds brought in extra money to finance the war.

From the end of World War II to 1981, the national debt remained fairly stable. Then came the military build-up under Reagan. Reagan was president from 1981 to 1989. When Reagan left office, the debt was $3 trillion.

Under President George H.W. Bush, the debt increased some more. He was president from 1989 to 1993.

When President Bill Clinton was in office, the debt remained stable. Clinton was president from 1993 to 2001.

Under George W. Bush, the debt escalated. Bush gave Americans tax cuts, a prescription drug benefit, and increased spending on national security after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on New York and Washington, D.C. Bush was president from 2001 to 2009. When he left office, the debt was $12 trillion.

The debt increased substantially under President Barack Obama, who served as president from 2009 to 2017. When Obama left office the debt was $20 trillion. Obama spent heavily on social programs, such as the Affordable Care Act (ObamaCare), a health-insurance plan covering every American. During the Obama years, regulation of the economy increased.

So how does the increase in the national debt bring on political repression?

At some point, buyers of United States bonds may decide to stop buying American debt.

Then, there are five choices to keep the American government operating:

(1) Raise taxes.

(2) Cut government programs (like Social Security and Medicare).

(3) Default. The government simply decides not to pay its bond-holders.

(4) Declare bankruptcy.

(5) Induce massive inflation.

None of these choices is popular. However, the easiest choice politically is to induce inflation.

Between 1970 and the present time, inflation has eaten away at an American’s purchasing power. The 1970 dollar is worth, in today’s environment, 15 cents.

Inflation does not require Congress to raise taxes or cut spending. But when the average American realizes that, during an inflationary period, he cannot afford a home, a car, food, clothing, insurance, a college education for himself or his children, or a decent retirement, he will feel that he is a victim of a form of government repression.

Is there a historical precedent? Yes. Between 1918 and 1923, Germany went through massive inflation. What cost one German mark in 1918 cost over one trillion marks in 1923. The German middle class was devastated. In 1933, Adolf Hitler came to power. He took over most of Europe, killing millions. He exterminated six million Jews. Others who were disliked were also murdered.

If massive inflation breaks out in America, then look for a massive economic crisis.

If Hitler does not represent political repression, then who or what does?