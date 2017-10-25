Colman: IT PAYS TO HAVE A SHOE SHINE; REMEMBERING RONALD REAGAN

By

IT PAYS TO HAVE A SHOE SHINE; REMEMBERING RONALD REAGAN

It’s amazing how far you can go in life with a nice smile and a shoe shine. Bob Kuttner, a liberal journalist, made this comment about Ronald Reagan when Reagan was president.

A generation after leaving office, we should remember that Reagan cut taxes, built up America’s defenses, helped win the Cold War, and give Americans tax reform (lower rates combined with fewer deductions).

Reagan, by raising the payroll tax, helped save Social Security from going bankrupt.

When Reagan became president, there was massive inflation — 15 percent to 20 percent. The country was mired in recession. Interest rates were close to 20 percent. Over 50 Americans were being held hostage in Iran when Reagan was elected in November 1980. At the very moment Reagan was inaugurated (on January 20, 1981), the hostages were released.

Many people in the Liberal Establishment thought Reagan was, in Clark Clifford’s words, an “amiable dunce.” Clifford was an adviser to President Harry Truman and served as secretary of defense under President Lyndon Johnson. Clifford, a lawyer, was called one of the “wise men” of Washington, D.C.

A few days before the 1980 election, Reagan, thought by many to be a dimwit, debated incumbent President Jimmy Carter. Reagan massacred Carter.

During the debate, Reagan made several memorable comments. He referred to America as the “shining city on the hill.” He asked why is it inflationary if people keep more of their own money but not inflationary if government keeps more of a citizen’s money. Reagan said, after Carter made some comments about the value of government, “There you go again.”

At the end of the debate, Carter remained behind his podium. Reagan, walked all the way across the stage, went up to Carter, and shook hands with the president. To many people watching on television, the moment of that handshake was the turning point that made Reagan president.

As president, Reagan often quoted President John F. Kennedy, who, while in office, gave American business an investment tax credit, a form of tax cut for business. Before he was assassinated in 1963, Kennedy proposed a tax cut for most Americans. By 1964, the American economy was booming and inflation was 1.4 percent a year.

Reagan served two terms as president — from 1981 to 1989. When he left office, the economy was booming even though the national debt went from $1 trillion to about $3 trillion.

In 1984, when running for a second term, Reagan won 49 states. His Democratic opponent, Democrat Walter Mondale, a former vice president and a former senator from Minnesota, won only Minnesota and Washington, D.C.

During Reagan’s presidency, there was no war, but there was military action twice against Libya.

Which American president had the most meetings with the head of the Soviet Union? Most people think the answer is Richard Nixon. The correct answer is Reagan, who met with his Soviet counterpart five times.

There was one characteristic that is indelibly etched in people’s minds who are familiar with the Reagan years. Like Kennedy, Reagan had a great sense of humor and knew how to tell a joke.

During a press conference a reporter said that a European newspaper had called Reagan a dangerous warmonger. Reagan’s reply was: “How can you say that about a sweet, old guy like me.”

During a debate, Reagan said he knew plenty about Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, where George Washington had fought part of the Revolutionary War. How did Reagan, over 70 years old at the time, know so much about Valley Forge? Reagan replied, “I was there.”

Today, there is an occupant of the White House who could learn plenty from Reagan.