Colman: ITEMS WANTED FROM SANTA CLAUS

It is time to tell Santa what we want for Christmas. But, I am concerned that Santa has been locked out of our homes. How? Guv Nuisance has declared no gatherings and keep visitors to a minimum. Well St. Nick is planning to go to millions of homes, from chimney to chimney, obviously even if he wore a mask—that we already know is for decoration not health—he is an old man and at risk of catching the virus. Like Christians locked out of churches and students locked out of school, Santa Claus is locked out of California. In the comment section, please add your thoughts about this—what do you want for Christmas from the State, the Guv and from those using the closing of society to control all of us.

ITEMS WANTED FROM SANTA CLAUS

Photo courtesy of duluoz cats, flickr

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 12/8/20

Back in 1950, Sen. Joe McCarthy (R-Wisconsin), in a speech in Wheeling, West Virginia, said, “I have here in my hand a list . . .” The senator’s list was a list of alleged communists working for the United States State Department.

The senator might have done better if he had prepared a list for Santa Claus.

While Santa, for Dec. 25, 2020, is still toiling away at his North Pole workshop, here is a list of presents that he should provide.

(1) A written promise to serve decent food at Applebee’s restaurants. The extra charge for shrimp is to be waived.

(2) A plan to boycott Taco Bell, Jack in the Box, Wendy’s, In-N-Out Burger, and other fast food establishments unless the taste of the food improves.

(3) A wrecking ball to give to Donald Trump before he leaves the White House. Trump, instead of leaving a letter in the Resolute Desk for his successor, should explain, by Tweet, why he plans to use the wrecking ball to destroy the Oval Office.

(4) A set of better hair-dye bottles for Rudy Giuliani so that when the former New York City mayor says the 2020 election was rigged, he won’t have brown streaks on his face.

(5) A cancellation notice to Al Sharpton, saying his appearances on MSNBC will be banned unless he agrees to play golf with Donald Trump and call Trump a “very stable genius.”

(6) A green and red miniature football for Sean Hannity to throw at pictures of any Democrat in Joe Biden’s cabinet.

(7) A ticket for free meal at the French Laundry restaurant for California Governor Gavin Newsom to help the governor ruin his political career.

(8) A year’s supply of free toilet paper — which is in short supply — to anyone who is tired of using his fingers to clean up after defecating.

(9) A promise stating Santa will lose 300 pounds before be busts anyone’s chimney.

(10) A special machine that after Jan. 1, 2021, will automatically delete any television commercials for Weight Watchers, Nutrisystem, or Jenny Craig.

(11) A stimulus package of $1 million in cash for every American. The cash could easily be stored in Santa’s sleigh. Of course, if everyone spends the $1 million right away, look for inflation to reach Weimar Republic levels. In Germany’s Weimar Republic, what cost one German mark in 1918 cost one trillion German marks in 1923.

(12) A notice printed on Internal Revenue Service stationery saying that all federal taxes due for 2020 are hereby canceled. Any American receiving the notice should tell the IRS to contact Santa at the North Pole.

(13) A petition to roll back the California sales tax to four percent, the sales-tax level of 1962. Today, in many parts of California, the sales tax is 10 percent or higher.

All right, Santa, get to work. America needs your gifts by Christmas Eve. And don’t forget the toilet paper.