Colman: IT’S TIME FOR A PEACEFUL, ELECTIVE COUP

IT’S TIME FOR A PEACEFUL, ELECTIVE COUP

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views, 8/17/18



In America, including California, governments are not overthrown by violent means.

The best way to change things is to use the ballot box.

In California, the Democratic Party has a virtual stranglehold on government. The Democrats are wallowing in the excrement of identity politics — a politics based on factors other than merit. It’s time to end Affirmative Action, a complicated way of saying quotas and discrimination take priority over ability and hard work.

At the state-level, California Democrats have abused power by dictating land-use policies for local communities.

Public transportation in Northern California is riddled with crime and overcompensated labor and management personnel. Recently, BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) experienced three murders in five days. Why would anyone want to use BART? In fact, at each BART station, there should be signs saying: “Enter at Your Own Risk. Possession of a firearm is recommended.”

California used to be the land of opportunity. The public schools were good, tuition at the University of California was less than $200 a year, the freeways were not overwhelmed with traffic, and there were places to park. Housing was affordable, and jobs were plentiful. Today, California is more and more like Mumbai (Bombay). California seems ungovernable.

In California, English used to the main language. Now, it seems that fewer and fewer people in California really how to speak, read, and write English.

It’s time to tell people who, for general purposes, want to speak some language other than English to stop using foreign tongues — at least in public. English must be the official language of all states in the United States. People who disagree are free — and should — move to another country.

At the national level, there is too much power in the presidency. If the president wants to impose tariffs on imported goods, he must get approval from Congress. Otherwise, the president is acting like a dictator.

Tariffs, simply put, are taxes — taxes imposed without the consent of Congress. Why should a president autocratically impose tariffs on imported steel, aluminum, washing machines, solar panels, and other products?

Tariffs only invite retaliation by other nations hurt by American tariffs. Eventually, tariffs produce higher prices and lower economic growth for all nations involved.

In America, the rate of inflation from June 2017 to June 2018 was close to three percent. Inflation, like tariffs, is a form of taxation — again, taxation not passed by Congress.

Here is an example: If a person earns $100,000 a year and there is three percent inflation, he has $97,000 left over. If Congress passes a three percent tax, that same person will still have $97,000 left over. No wonder people are losing confidence in the American dollar and other fiat (government) currencies. While people are reading this commentary, the value of the money in their possession is going down.

The Federal Reserve, the nation’s central bank, has two mandates: full employment and price stability. There should only be one mandate: price stability. Otherwise, it’s time to get rid of the Federal Reserve.

On August 15, 1971, President Richard Nixon ended the convertibility — at a fixed price — of dollars into gold. Before that date, one could exchange $35 for one ounce of gold. Today, one needs $1,200 to buy an ounce of gold. That means that a person — 47 years later — has to pay 34 times more for an ounce of gold. Thus, if a person earned $20,000 a year in 1971, that person would need $680,000 annually to buy that same amount of gold.

Control of immigration is a responsibility of the federal government. Yet, the federal government — intentionally or unintentionally — is letting millions of people enter the United States illegally. The United States cannot accommodate all the people who want to live in this country. Anyone who is here illegally should be deported.

There is nothing wrong with legal immigration. However, legal immigrants must know English and have a job. There cannot be any government funds (welfare) for immigrants who don’t know English and are unemployed.

Both the Democratic and Republican Parties are failing Americans. It’s time for both parties to change. Otherwise, it’s time for a new political party — a party for Americans who play by the rules.

America must not have violent overthrow of the government. But Americans must use the power of the ballot box to restore America — including California — to greatness.